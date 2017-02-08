We recognize the importance of this certification to our customers in the Aerospace and Defense industry, but AS9100C compliance is a benefit to all our customers.

Rock West Composites’ (RWC) San Diego, California facility has just been certified as conforming to the standards for AS9100C by EAGLE Registrations Inc. under Certificate No. 5443. RWC is committed to achieving operational excellence in order to meet or exceed customer requirements and expectations through adherence to their Quality Management System and continual improvement of their products, processes, services, and communication.

The scope of registration for the San Diego facility includes development, design, testing, analysis and manufacturing of composite structures, including prototyping, painting and assembly of products. RWC’s Salt Lake City, Utah facility is already certified to the standard.

“We recognize the importance of this certification to our customers in the Aerospace and Defense industry, but AS9100C compliance is a benefit to all our customers,” said Jim Gormican, CEO. “We are committed to providing the best quality and service across our business locations. Our Salt Lake City facility is already certified so we are now fully compliant across the business.”

For more information on Rock West Composites, visit http://www.RockWestComposites.com.

About Rock West Composites

Rock West Composites offers full-spectrum services for composite products. Specializing in carbon fiber composites, RWC offers stock products for purchase online, engineering services, prototyping, product development, and manufacturing to its customers. Rock West Composites has facilities in San Diego, California, and Salt Lake City, Utah. http://www.RockWestComposites.com