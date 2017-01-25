The first annual Summit on Sports Media to take place at the University of Houston on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Virtual reality and augmented reality are no longer tools of future. They are the tools of today.

Organizers of the first annual Summit on Sports Media, a daylong event featuring interactive panels and talks, have revealed the final speaker lineup. Co-produced by the Valenti School of Communication at the University of Houston and Leverage Sports Marketing, the Summit on Sports Media will gather national sports writers, leading digital marketing experts and tech leaders Tuesday, Jan. 31- just days before Super Bowl LI.

Attendees will learn how emerging trends, best practices and the latest advancements in technology are impacting the sports industry. The event will take place at the University of Houston central campus.

“Virtual reality and augmented reality are no longer tools of future. They are the tools of today,” said Temple Northup, director of the Valenti School of Communication. “At SSMHTX, attendees will receive insight from trailblazers using these new, immersive technologies to shape their digital strategies and tell better stories.”

Headlining speakers include Kevin Cooper of the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee, who will deliver the opening address. The full speaker lineup for the inaugural Summit on Sports Media is as follows:



Alex Riethmiller – Vice President of Communication at the National Football League

Jeremy Darlow – Director of brand marketing at adidas

Michael Ehrlich – Vice president of marketing communications at Independent Sports & Entertainment (ISE)

Sean Conboy – Deputy editor of The Players' Tribune

Dylan MacNamara – Talent and media director at Bleacher Report

Tina Sturdevant – Senior manager of Media & Talent for Bleacher Report

Darren Heitner – Founder and chief editor at Sports Agent Blog; contributor for Forbes

Sam Khan – College football reporter at ESPN.com

Jenny Dial Creech – Sports columnist for the Houston Chronicle

David Bassity – Associate athletics director for communications at University of Houston Athletics

Ben Smith – CEO of Laduma

Jason Matheson – Founder of SkullSparks

Ashley DeWalt – CEO and founder of Leverage Sports Marketing

Kyle Nelson – Co-Founder of MVPindex

Mark J. Burns – Senior writer for SportTechie.com

Robert Littal – Founder of BlackSportsOnline

Gary Haymann – Co-Founder & CEO of NEXREF Technologies

Jennifer Mamajek – President of SportsLink Marketing

“Partnering with the UH Valenti School of Communication is a natural fit because we have a shared vision for the future of sports media. The Summit will offer valuable insights to aspiring students pursuing a career in sports, as well as to industry professionals who want to stay on top of the latest trends,” said Ashley DeWalt, CEO and founder of Leverage Sports Marketing.

The Summit on Sports Media will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Student Center South at the University of Houston central campus. Topics will range from social media’s impact on recruitment to using content produced by augmented reality and virtual reality to strengthen fan engagement.

General tickets are available for $50. Special VIP tickets are also available for $250, which includes access to a special VIP reception with speakers prior to lunch. All local high school and university students, staff and faculty are welcome to attend the event by purchasing discounted tickets for $10.

The Summit on Sports Media is being made possible through the generosity of the Comcast Corporation (signature sponsor) and Telemundo Houston (media sponsor).

For more information, visit houstonsportssummit.com, view the latest announcements using the Facebook event page and interact with the event on Twitter using hashtag: #SSMHTX.