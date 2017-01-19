Combining the power of Evanced’s and Boopsie’s products into one integrated solution empowers us to serve libraries and their customers on a more comprehensive level than ever before.

Demco, Inc., long known for its committed service to libraries, today announces the launch of Demco Software, a new division that offers mobile apps, programming resources and management tools to help 21st-century libraries better engage their communities. Demco Software unites Evanced room, event and reading program management tools with brain fitness software and Boopsie mobile apps, integrating these solutions in one place not offered anywhere else.

“Over the last century, Demco has seen firsthand how librarians’ needs evolve as their patrons’ needs change. Demco Software will help libraries navigate this changing landscape,” shared Nedra Sadorf, President of Demco. “We’ll continue to provide innovative and relevant supplies, furniture and equipment. With the new division, we’ll offer even more value in the form of community engagement software solutions, positioning libraries for success now and into the future.”

Engage their community by empowering people to interact with the library in new ways. For instance, Demco Software’s Wandoo Reader is a summer reading management tool that motivates readers with a game-like experience and BrainHQ™ helps adults fight the signs of aging using clinically proven brain fitness exercises.

Manage events and spaces with D!BS, Spaces and SignUp, software that offers patrons a streamlined approach to registering for programs and reserving library rooms.

Go mobile by launching a Boopsie app that connects with users where they are — on smartphones and mobile devices.

Demco Software is also focused on uncovering and sharing library software trends and best practices. As part of its launch, the new division is sponsoring a study that will delve into how reading recommendations are leveraged by librarians to enhance patron engagement. Early in January 2017, Demco Software began collaborating with librarians to develop a survey that will cover areas of most interest to those working in public, academic (4-year and 2-year institutions), school (K-12), and special libraries.

“Combining the power of Evanced’s and Boopsie’s solutions into one integrated platform empowers us to serve libraries and their customers on a more comprehensive level than ever before,” said Mary Casey, Director of Marketing at Demco Software. “Along with offering innovative software, we also have new opportunities to connect libraries with the data that they need to fulfill their missions. We’re starting with our reading recommendations research, which will build on historical data about readers’ advisory services in public libraries and offer deeper insight into the form that this service takes outside of the public library sphere.”

While the survey will officially launch in late January, librarians interested in offering guidance for survey development are invited to participate here. Demco Software also invites ALA Midwinter attendees to stop by booth #1644 at this week’s meeting to continue the conversation in person. To learn more about Demco Software, visit demco.com/software.

