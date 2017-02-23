Legendary International Pop Group “Trilogy” Signs With Nene Musik

Trilogy “The music industry and fans on social media are energized about their return. We look forward in assisting them in all facets of the music and entertainment business,” says Ruben Dario Martinez (CEO of Nene Musik).

After taking a 20 year hiatus from the music business, Trilogy is back.

Trilogy started their careers in the 80’s with their infectious club hits: "Red Hot" and "Latin Love”. In the 90’s, Trilogy went on to expand their horizons by working with C+C Music Factory and released their first Billboard Top 40 pop hit; "Love Me Forever" on Atlantic Records.

Following a successful U.S. tour, they went on to record "Good Time"; the trio's first rap/hip hop record. The single lead them to experience love from the hip hop community broadening their core audience. Soon after they were featured in C+C Music Factory's sophomore release “Anything Goes" on Sony Records which pumped out the hit songs: "Boricua Anthem", "Take a Toke" and "Do You Wanna Get Funky".

"Do You Wanna Get Funky" went Gold and rose up to Billboard's Top 40 hit list as well as reached #1 on the Dance/Club Play charts and #11 on the R&B Singles Chart. In 1995, the song was nominated for Best Dance Video on the MTV Music Awards against legendary artists; Paula Abdul, Madonna, Salt & Peppa and Michael Jackson & Janet Jackson who took home the award with “Scream”.

Trilogy has performed on grand stages such as The American Music Awards, MTV Music Awards, The Arsenio Hall Show, The Apollo Theatre, Radio City Music Hall and Madison Square Garden. They have also toured the World covering venues in Puerto Rico, Aruba, Mexico, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Japan, Russia, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Philippines, Germany, Guatemala, Brazil, and Indonesia. Later the group set out to focus on individual projects in Film/Television/Choreography and Song Writing for other artists.

Today, Trilogy have implemented a special feature to their live show, a guest DJ. They have a few live performances on the books and are in the recording studio re-working unreleased material for their up and coming release Trilogy: The Lost Sessions which will feature production for some of today’s top producers and remixers.

“I am excited to be working with Angel and Duran. I have followed both of their careers as Trilogy as well as their extensive solo television/film and music projects. The music industry and fans on social media are energized about their return. We look forward in assisting them in all facets of the music and entertainment business,” says Ruben Dario Martinez (CEO of Nene Musik).

About Nene Musik Productions, Llc.:

Nene Musik Productions, Llc. (http://www.nenemusik.com) was established in 1989. Today, It is a boutique Artist Management and Consulting Agency that services Recording Artists, International DJ's and Celebrities. Michael Constantino, La Bouche, Dennis Rodman, Cascada, Frank Reyes, Tegan Marie and the production team Tune~Adik's are just of few on Nene Musik's client roster. Nene Musik's experience and commitment to excellence have earned them the reputation as one of the best Artist Management / Consulting companies in the World.

