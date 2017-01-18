MPOWER VP of Financial Operations Shasha Geng As MPOWER continues to experience more than 30 percent month-over-month growth, we need a seasoned leader who can help us scale and optimize our operations.

MPOWER today announced further growth in its leadership team with the addition of industry veteran Shasha Geng as Vice President of Financial Operations. In this role, Shasha will lead the company’s process improvement, product management, and customer success efforts.

Shasha is an experienced financial services professional with deep expertise in consumer lending. Most recently, she served as a management consultant at Oliver Wyman, where she advised leading financial institutions on strategic initiatives for consumer offerings. Prior to her consulting role, Shasha served as a vice president in Wells Fargo’s home equity division, and worked as a risk management analyst at JPMorgan Chase. She also comes to MPOWER with an extensive knowledge of consumer products through her work with credit cards, deposits, and consumer loans. Shasha holds a B.A. in Economics from Swarthmore College and an M.B.A from INSEAD.

“As MPOWER continues to experience more than 30 percent month-over-month growth, we need a seasoned leader who can help us scale and optimize our operations,” said MPOWER CEO and Co-Founder Manu Smadja. “Shasha brings global best practices from top financial services companies. She’s a resourceful and detail-oriented professional who’s motivated to get results. We’re confident her expertise will help drive our financial operations to the next level.”

As Vice President of Financial Operations, Shasha will focus on enhancements to the loan process for MPOWER borrowers, resulting in even more efficient and customer-friendly procedures. In addition, she will evaluate and recommend new product offerings that will speak to the full spectrum of borrower needs. Specifically, her day-to-day responsibilities will include guiding loan product design and pricing, helping with new credit product development, strengthening existing processes, and supporting the oversight of MPOWER’s origination and servicing partners.

“MPOWER’s a mission-driven organization and that calls out to me personally,” said Shasha. “In addition to helping international students achieve success, my role at MPOWER puts my comprehensive knowledge into practice and allows me run a business line, honing in on execution that will lead to strong company growth.”

This appointment rounds out a number of important hires in the past several months, including the addition of Alonso Garza as Chief Investment Officer. For more information about MPOWER and open positions, visit mpowerfinancing.com.

