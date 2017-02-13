West Point Legacy Lives On at the 17th Annual Ring Melting Ceremony

West Point Cadets showing their rings the melting of these 41 rings will ensure the tradition of Duty, Honor, Country and the Long Gray Line

Forty-one class rings were donated this year to the West Point Association of Graduates 17th Annual Ring Melt Ceremony that will be held on February 27th beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the Rhode Island refinery, Pease & Curren. The rings, from classes ranging from 1924 to 1968, will be melted into a solid gold bar that will be incorporated into the gold used to create the rings for West Point’s Class of 2018. All of these new rings will contain not only part of this year’s donations, but a portion of all of the rings donated since this program’s inception with the Class of 2002. The annual Ring Melt is a tangible way to reaffirm the bond between The Long Gray Line of West Point graduates and the Academy’s current cadets.

Families who donated the rings are commemorating their husbands, fathers, brothers, cousins, friends, and classmates through the ceremony. Donors are attending this event from all over the country.Many of the families of the donors will be on hand to present the rings for melting.

One of the rings donated this year belonged to Lieutenant General James M. Gavin, Class of 1929. “Jumpin’ Jim” was the third Commanding General of the 82nd Airborne Division during World War II. He was the only American general officer to make four combat jumps in the war. Another ring in the melt is that of Mr. Thomas H. Paprocki, USMA Class of 1954. Mr. Paprocki’s granddaughter, Cadet Amy Johnston, is a member of the Class of 2018.

A sample of gold from the 410 previously melted rings spanning the classes of 1896 to 1997 will be added to the melting of these 41 rings and will ensure that the tradition of “Duty, Honor, Country” and the Long Gray Line will remain physically and symbolically with the Class of 2018 as they proudly wear their class rings.

The February 27th event will be held at Pease & Curren, a Warwick, RI precious metals refinery that has hosted the event for the past 16 years. The company’s involvement first began with a suggestion from their Vice President of Sales, Keith Edwards, a USMA graduate from the Class of 1985 who will also be present at this year’s event.

About Pease & Curren

With 100 years in the precious metals refining business, Pease & Curren has vast experience in all aspects of gold, silver, platinum and palladium refining. We provide the most accurate precious metals refining available on the market today, bringing consistently higher yields to our customers, resulting in maximum returns.

Pease & Curren serves the dental, manufacturing, gold buyers, recycling and retail jewelry markets. Pease & Curren has superior programs including: Premium Stone Removal and Appraisal Services, and a fire assay process that is 20 times more accurate than melt and X-Ray analysis. Our facility is one of the most secure refineries in North America and coupled with our five star customer service, we continue to serve our customers with top quality refining.

About WPAOG

The West Point Association of Graduates (WPAOG), is among America’s oldest educational alumni associations. Founded in 1869, the Association was established “to promote the fraternal fellowship of graduates,” many of whom had recently fought against each other in the Civil War. Today, WPAOG is a non-profit, tax-exempt corporation dedicated to furthering the ideals and promoting the welfare of West Point, and to serving and supporting The Long Gray Lines of more than 50, 000 living West Point graduates. Its philanthropic pursuits maintain a Margin of Excellence for cadets attending the United States Military Academy. WPAOG strengthens the bonds of the Long Gray Line through services such as the signature 500year affiliation program, the Class Ring Memorial Program, Class and Society support, West Point magazine, TAPS magazine, and the West Point Register of Graduates.