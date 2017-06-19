Alyssa Soto Brody

Haute Residence welcomes New York-based realtor Alyssa Soto Brody to its exclusive network of real estate leaders.

Leading the Alyssa Soto Brody Team at the tech-savvy Compass real estate agency, Brody has earned praise for her realtor acumen. As a Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, often featured in various media publications, Brody is a trusted partner for sellers, buyers and investors alike.

Brody’s career flourishes on her various capabilities. A real estate attorney, who graduated with honors from New York Law School, Brody possesses legal expertise that makes her an invaluable asset in clinching deals. Experienced in development and marketing, she conceives creative selling strategies and supports them with data to reap success. As a result, Brody has reaped multiple sales records.

Accompanying Brody’s noted professionalism is her amiable personality. Intelligent, nimble and trustworthy, she thrives on connecting with people and turning their real estate dreams a reality.

