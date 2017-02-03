Brown University’s Raymond Russell, MD, Named 2017 President of ASNC

Raymond Russell, MD, Named 2017 President of ASNC ASNC has identified several strategic areas to focus on over the next few years, including preparing our members and our referring colleagues to deliver optimal care as our healthcare system changes.

The American Society of Nuclear Cardiology (ASNC) has named Raymond Russell III, MD, PhD, FASNC, FACC, as its 2017 President.

Dr. Russell is an associate professor of medicine at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University in Providence, R.I. He is program director of the cardiology fellowship at Brown as well as the director of both Nuclear Cardiology and Cardio-Oncology for the Cardiovascular Institute of Lifespan, which includes Rhode Island Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Newport Hospital.

“There are a number of exciting opportunities and challenges facing nuclear cardiologists today, revolving around the transition to value-based care, changing reimbursement models and using appropriate use criteria-based clinical decision support tools to ensure that patients receive the right tests and the lowest possible radiation dosages,” said Russell. “ASNC has identified several strategic areas to focus on over the next few years, including preparing our members and our referring colleagues to deliver optimal care as our healthcare system changes.”

A member of ASNC since 2000 and a Fellow since 2006, Russell has participated in a number of ASNC programs and committees, including the Leadership Development Program. He has served on the faculty of numerous ASNC Scientific Sessions and is active in the Certification Board of Nuclear Cardiology and its parent organization, the Alliance for Physician Certification and Advancement.

Russell received an MD and PhD from the University of Texas Medical School at Houston. He completed his residency and cardiology fellowship training at Yale School of Medicine.

Nuclear cardiology studies play a critical role in the noninvasive diagnosis of coronary artery disease, the assessment of the pumping function of the heart and in the prediction of outcomes in patients with heart disease. The American Society of Nuclear Cardiology has been committed, since its inception, to support purposeful imaging through its expertise in education, health policy and quality initiatives.

Russell replaces Brian Abbott, MD, FASNC, MASNC, who served as ASNC’s 2016 president.

ASNC is the recognized leader in quality, education, advocacy and standards in cardiovascular imaging, with more than 4,000 members worldwide. ASNC is the only society dedicated solely to advocacy issues that impact the field of nuclear cardiology and is working with success to influence regulations to fight onerous private health plan policies – adverting reimbursement declines and fighting for improved payment and coverage. ASNC is dedicated to continuous quality improvement, education and patient-centered imaging, illustrating the ongoing commitment as a leader in the field of nuclear imaging and improving patient outcomes. ASNC establishes standards for excellence in cardiovascular imaging through the development of clinical guidelines, professional education, advocacy and research development. ASNC’s members are comprised of cardiologists, radiologists, physicians, scientists, technologists, imaging specialists and other professionals committed to the science and practice of nuclear cardiology. For more information, visit http://www.asnc.org.