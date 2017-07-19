Authorship.com Opens for Crowdfunding

With the radical digitalization of everything around us, the literary world seems to have taken the worst hit. Authorship is a soon to be launched decentralized online platform created to overcome this problem that mars everyone in the literary society – including authors, publishers, translators, and readers. With all the hype around its launch, it is no surprise that the company took to the media to announce the platform’s ICO date: 15th August.

Like most other connecting platforms like these, Authorship wishes to incorporate the use of their own cryptocurrencies called the ATS. There is a lot being anticipated and speculated about the platform by various enthusiasts awaiting the ICO announcement, and the Authorship finally decided to spill some beans on what can be one of the most revolutionary literary platforms to exist today.

Talking to us about the venture, the team representative said, “We’re excited! This is something we’ve been working on for quite a while now and it makes us extremely proud to say that we are finally pushing for the finish line with this project. As you already know, Authorship is all about facilitating and encouraging existing and budding authors, readers, translators and printing facilities, to do what they do best. This platform will be the convenience they need to grow in terms of both wealth and profession/interest/business. But we don’t just stop there; with convenience, we want these people to have financial security too. Therefore, we will make sure that all our members (authors, translators, and publishers) have guaranteed monthly earnings through the platform.”

All transactions on this decentralized platform will be made in the form of ATS tokens, the ICO for which will be available soon. Once launched, Authorship might prove to be a revolutionary platform that facilitates and promotes the literary community across the globe. According to the formulated plan, 80% of the total 100 million ATS tokens will be sold to investors, whereas the remaining 20% are reserved for the first 100,000 authors who will register at the platform.

About Authorship

Soon to be launched, Authorship is a decentralized platform that aims to bring authors, publishers, translators, and readers together. Through the platform, authors have the ease to get their books published, publishers can easily locate authors who want to get their books published, translators can find popular books and translate them into different languages, and readers can access and buy a plethora of literary treasures – all at the same place!