American Marketing Association(AMA), the largest marketing association in the world, is delighted to announce three 2017 awards: the John A. Howard/AMA Doctoral Dissertation Award to Cammy Crolicl; the Erin Anderson Award to Nidhi Agrawal and the William L. Wilkie “Marketing for a Better World” Award to George S. Day.

“We honor these three stellar recipients based upon their understanding and appreciation for marketing's potentials to improve our world,” said Russ Klein, CEO of the American Marketing Association. “Each individual of this cohort has advanced the profession through his or her innovative work and has made transformative contributions to the marketing discipline.”

Cammy Crolic, Associate Professor of Marketing, Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, was awarded the John A. Howard/AMA Doctoral Dissertation Award, which recognizes excellent marketing dissertations. Crolic received her BS in psychology and her BS in business administration with a major in marketing from the University of Florida in 2008. She earned both her MBA and Ph.D. from the University of Florida. Her research interests broadly focus on experiential consumption and complex emotional experiences (mixed emotions). She is particularly interested in how learning and expertise influences the enjoyment of consumption experiences.

Nidhi Agrawal, Michael G. Foster Endowed Professor and Associate Professor of Marketing at the Foster School of Business, University of Washington was awarded the Erin Anderson Award, which is given annually to an emerging female marketing scholar and mentor. Agrawal received her BBA from Gujarat University, her PGDBA in Marketing Communications from Mudra Institute of Communications, and her Ph.D. in Marketing from New York University. Nidhi studies consumer behavior. Her research focuses on how emotions and goals affect consumer information processing and self-control. She is particularly interested in understanding how the knowledge of marketing and consumer behavior can be leveraged to empower consumers to live happier and healthier lives.

George S. Day, Geoffrey T. Boisi Professor Emeritus at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania was awarded the William L. Wilkie “Marketing for a Better World” Award, which honors marketing thinkers who have significantly contributed to our understanding and appreciation for marketing’s potentials to improve our world, and from whose work notable advances have ensued--in the mold of Bill Wilkie of the University of Notre Dame. Day has been a consultant to numerous corporations and is the past chairman of the American Marketing Association. His primary areas of activity are marketing, strategy making, organic growth and innovation, organizational change, and competitive strategies in global markets. Day has authored eighteen books in the areas of marketing and strategic management and has won numerous awards including the Charles Coolidge Parlin Award, the Sheth Foundation Award and the AMA/Irwin/McGraw-Hill Distinguished Marketing Educator Award. In 2011, he was honored as “Marketing Legend” by the AMA.

