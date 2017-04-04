Livability's 2017 Top 50 Best Cities For Entrepreneurs Announced

Livability.com has released its second annual Top 50 Best Cities for Entrepreneurs list created in partnership with Entrepreneur magazine. The new rankings combined Livability’s economic development experts and data scientists, who worked in tandem to rank small- to mid-size cities across the U.S on what makes the best places for entrepreneurs to start a business and find quality of life.

The list is an exclusive, independent editorial ranking by Livability.com that started by reviewing over 2,000 cities across the country before narrowing the rankings to the top 50 cities for entrepreneurs. Each city had to be a great place to do business and feature a community with similarly-minded entrepreneurs – the team used 15 data points to rank the cities that included small business loans, creative class workers, affordability, culture, broadband technology, unemployment rates, high wage growth and diverse demographics, to name a few.

“Every city on this list is a great place for a startup,” says Becky Henson, Livability spokesperson. “What makes this list comprehensive is that entrepreneurs can find a place to start and grow a business, as well as have the amenities of a city where they can actually enjoy living.”

Along with Livability.com’s featured Top 50 Best Cities for Entrepreneurs list, a feature is published in the April 2017 issue of Entrepreneur magazine, that includes interviews from entrepreneurs in each of the 50 cities.

“We often talk about how entrepreneurs improve their local communities, but there’s an important flip side to that: Local communities can help small entrepreneurs thrive too,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. “Even if you’re not looking to move, we hope that our list of 50 entrepreneur-friendly cities serves as an inspiration. Small businesses are stronger when they work together, and use their local resources and networks to their advantage."

Many of the cities on the list are also featured on Livability.com’s 2017 Top 100 Best Places to Live – the annual list that ranks cities with populations between 20,000 and 350,000. Forty data points were grouped into eight categories to create the rankings: economics, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital, education and health care.

