KiwiTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Blingby

KiwiTech, LLC, a startup accelerator and technology services company, has announced a strategic partnership with Blingby, an innovative digital advertising and marketing platform. Blingby users watch, buy, book or rent the styles and places that inspire them. However, Blingby is not only about fashion, lifestyle, or travel; it is adaptable to many different industries. Third-parties can also license and customize Blingby’s (bbStream) technology for use on their platform, enhancing their value proposition.

“Blingby is a paradigm shift in marketing and advertising by transforming content into an informative, ’advert-less’ engagement applicable to different industries. We are excited to form this strategic alliance to help further transform Blingby’s unique platform," said Rakesh Gupta, Founder and CEO, KiwiTech. “We’re committed to bringing the best of KiwiTech to help Blingby meet their business goals.”

“People’s tolerance to pushy and non-relevant and non-engaging marketing is rapidly diminishing. We built Blingby to solve this problem. We deliver a continuously-evolving, fully-immersive visual digital experience with high user engagement and conversion rates,” said Marcia Favale, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Blingby. “KiwiTech, with an extensive experience in the technology space, will augment our technology delivery to continuously reshape user engagement in digital media, helping us further deliver on the Blingby vision.”

KiwiTech brings a deep understanding of developed and emerging technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, artificial intelligence and visual recognition. “As part of this partnership, KiwiTech will provide exclusive technology capabilities to Blingby,” said Robert Stanicic, COO and Co-Founder of Blingby.

About Blingby

Blingby, founded in 2014, is a video content delivery and e-commerce marketing and advertising platform, engaging users in 185 countries. Blingby empowers marketers by providing them with a powerful, engaging and advert-less platform where the video and the proprietary bbStream experience drives user interaction. Blingby technology supports native and live streaming. Blingby is currently available on the web at http://www.blingby.com and on third-party websites, social media and as an Android or iOS mobile app through Google Play and iTunes.

About KiwiTech

KiwiTech provides end-to-end digital technology solutions across a wide range of industries, including publishing, healthcare, media & entertainment, education, financial services, and government. It has quickly gained recognition as an innovator by investing in numerous early-stage startups and partnering with large enterprises. Leveraging world-class design and technology development capabilities and extensive expertise with content management and creation, KiwiTech enables companies to seamlessly add mobile to their technology stack. KiwiTech is based in Washington DC, with additional offices in New York and New Delhi, India.