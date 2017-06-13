"Blueprint has deep expertise and knowledge to share as a result of our experience helping organizations succeed in Agile. Our Toronto event will bring together the best minds in software to discuss the barriers to Agile and DevOps.

Blueprint Software, a leader in application lifecycle management solutions, is hosting a thought leadership event on June 20, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. Blueprint and senior leaders in IT will discuss accelerating digital transformation, and overcoming hurdles to scaling Agile and DevOps processes.

Organizations understand that they need to move quickly; however, they are failing to make the connection between their increased speed and business results. Eighty per cent of organizations agree that Agile and DevOps should have a clear business mandate, but 62% rely on speed to determine the success of their efforts(1).

Blueprint executives, industry thought leaders, and senior IT leaders in the financial services, pharmaceutical, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality industries will come together to discuss:



How to Increase business value delivery and innovation through a shared repository of data, and how innovative solutions, including Blueprint’s Storyteller, provide needed capabilities that enable real-time collaboration between business, development, and operations stakeholders.

How to use automation in the earlier planning stages to support Agile and DevOps to increase speed of delivery while supporting business objectives.

How to execute a digital transformation by combining people, processes, and tools to scale Agile to the enterprise.

“Businesses today must innovate faster or risk irrelevance,” says Ruth Zive, VP Marketing, Blueprint. “Blueprint has deep expertise and knowledge to share as a result of our experience helping organizations succeed in Agile. Our Toronto event will bring together the best minds in software to discuss the barriers to Agile and DevOps in enterprise environments, and the solutions needed to scale these practices.”

Blueprint launched Storyteller in June of 2016. The software solution is being used by several enterprise organizations throughout North America, Europe, and EMEA. It is the only solution on the market that automated user story and acceptance criteria generation. Through automating business activities and clearly defining business needs in a format that can easily be consumed by development teams, Storyteller aligns business and IT and drives the downstream DevOps toolchain.

Blueprint provides industry-leading solutions that accelerate and de-risk the digital transformation of large organizations. With our products – Blueprint Storyteller for Agile, Blueprint Automate for DevOps and Blueprint RegTech for Compliance – organizations receive greater business value from IT, faster and more frequently, while dramatically increasing the efficiency and confidence of compliance. For more information visit http://www.blueprintsys.com.

(1) Forrester Research: Aligning Agile And DevOps Practices With Business Value, May 2017