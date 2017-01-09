Caine Casket Channels ‘90s Nostalgia In Video For Single 'Bil•lows'

New Jersey-native Caine Casket has released the official video to his atmospheric single “Bil•lows” ahead of his forthcoming EP, “NineNights”. Co-directed by Godfred Sedano and Caine, the rising emcee channels ‘90s nostalgia while showcasing his genre-defying sound.

The moody visuals take us back in time with throwback cultural and musical influences, complete with mixtapes, turntable and a drum pad. Using muted tones and VHS filters, Caine creates an analog world in his bedroom as he attempts to tune out what he calls distractions from “the cloud”.

“This is an intimate reflection of my creative process. The bedroom represents the walls of my mind as I find my way through these social clouds surrounding us,” said Caine. “In this digital age, it’s hard to remove ourselves from the noise just to get a glimpse of who we actually are. ‘Bil·lows’ is about rising above those clouds -- whether online or off.”

Produced by D. Sanders & Raava, “Bil•lows” is as much a creative statement as it is a showcase of Caine’s “avant garde hip-hop meets progressive soul” sound. His lyrical prowess has already been listed as one to watch by Village Voice, which took note of his "soothing melodies and heaven-like metaphors".

Watch the video here for “Bil•lows” here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fo5QJfp5Uro

About Caine Casket

Sonic and visual artist Caine Casket has fast become one to watch. After his debut effort, "New Jerusalem", the 22-year-old was praised for his “melancholy mid-tempo verses with feelsy vocal-harmony hooks.” He has also earned a reputation as an adept hip-hop artist and producer for his signature avante garde hip-hop meets progressive soul sound which combines abstract lyricism, grainy sonic textures and an array of cross-genre influences.

Born and raised in New Jersey with Liberian roots, Caine says finding music helped him find his purpose - and now he is creating musical landscapes to help others find theirs. “At times, when I’m in the universe of my own mind, I feel like I’m not a person. I just want this music so no one ever feels like that.”