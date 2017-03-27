“This album reflects where I am now in my life. I am perfecting myself. I continue to learn how to burn away the old mindset, the negativity that weighed me down so I can become the best me. I am the Phoenix rising and I’m living my life again!”

"I done messed around and found a real one!" Saluting the magic of real love, Chanté Moore's new single "Real One" now has beautiful visual accompaniment. Filmed along the shores of Miami, the "Real One" video will have you looking for your real one in the daytime with a flashlight #sexy!

Songwriter/producer/actress/singer extraordinaire Chanté Moore was born to sing! In fact her name in French literally means “to sing.” With 6 albums under her belt, more than 20 charting singles and collaborations with musical royalty such as Prince, The Isley Brothers, R. Kelly and Babyface, Moore is a proven force to be reckoned with. Now with her 7th album, prophetically titled The Rise of the Phoenix, dropping June 2017, the wait is over. The world will experience the first collection from the master songstress in nearly four years!

“The Phoenix is a powerful mythological symbol of renewal,” she says. “It lives a long life, burns to ashes, but reemerges more beautiful and more powerful than ever. I relate to that.”

Moore’s most personal album yet, The Rise of the Phoenix is rich with emotion and personal revelations about Chanté’s life and feelings. Infectious dance tracks, sensual ballads and anthems of heart-and-soul healings capture Moore’s impressive vocal dexterity, songwriting skills and production ingenuity to thrill her legion of avid fans and quench the soul music lovers longing for real R&B.

“This album reflects where I am now in my life. I am perfecting myself. I continue to learn how to burn away the old mindset, the negativity that weighed me down so I can become the best me. I am the Phoenix rising and I’m living my life again!”

