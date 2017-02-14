RXinsider Launches ContentTrees Social Media Content Generator

I truly appreciate knowing that the content I receive from ContentTrees is always pertinent to the pharmacy community. I do not need to worry about finding new, current content on a daily basis.

RXinsider has launched a new service called ContentTrees, a pharmacy-specific social media content feed service.

ContentTrees is a pharmacy-specific social media content feed service available to colleges of pharmacy, state pharmacy associations, and companies serving the pharmacy market. ContentTrees helps these organizations maintain a successful and engaging social media presence by providing pharmacist-vetted content for posting on their social channels. Finding the time and resources to consistently source and develop relevant and engaging content is difficult, and inconsistent or irrelevant content leave gaps in social presence, ultimately hurting audience engagement.

“For years, we struggled internally with sourcing relevant content for our social media presence. Interns and entry-level staff did not possess the market expertise, and we could not justify the time investment from our experienced staff. We knew that if we were struggling with this issue, other companies were as well,” says Gregory Cianfarani, RPh, Founder & CEO of RXinsider.

ContentTrees delivers subscribers daily content to post on social media that is high quality and unique. Content topics vary from informative and educational, to fun and interactive. All content is relevant and specific to the pharmacy community.

"My ContentTrees experience has been a pleasure! I'm not a pharmacist, and I truly appreciate knowing that the content I receive from ContentTrees is always pertinent to the pharmacy community. I do not need to worry about finding new, current content on a daily basis. It's a relief knowing diverse and interesting content will be delivered to my inbox three times a day," says Jennifer DeMeo, Marketing Assistant at Medicine-on-Time.

Early adopters of ContentTrees will have the benefit of receiving a 30-day free trial of the service.

