Joseph Hellerstein Joins Datometry as Technical Advisor

Datometry, the pioneer in Adaptive Data Warehouse Virtualization technology, is pleased to announce that Professor Joseph Hellerstein—one of the most recognized innovators in the data management industry—has joined Datometry as a Technical Advisor.

Professor Hellerstein is a much-awarded expert, accomplished author, entrepreneur (he is a founder of Trifacta), and a respected speaker on all things data. He is a Professor of Computer Science at UC Berkeley and has also held several key industry positions including Director of Intel Research Labs and Chief Scientist of Cohera Corporation. Professor Hellerstein is also a Technical Advisor to Captricity, SurveyMonkey, and DellEMC.

“I'm excited to be a part of Datometry,” says Professor Hellerstein. “There has been a remarkable shift among Global Fortune 100 companies to cloud-native database technologies over the past couple years. The business advantages are compelling. But in shifting to the cloud, enterprises still face significant obstacles--most notably the expense and risk of application migration. Datometry's technology for virtualizing databases removes vendor lock-in and enables enterprises to implement cloud-native technologies in weeks rather than years. I look forward to working with Datometry on their mission of rewriting the data management story.”

“We are honored and very pleased that Professor Hellerstein has joined us as a Technical Advisor. Truly, there is no one with the experience and breadth of expertise quite like Professor Hellerstein,” says Mike Waas, CEO and founder of Datometry. “And there’s nothing like our Adaptive Database Virtualization technology. Therefore, it makes perfect sense to bring the two together as we advance our mission of cloud-shift innovation.”

Datometry partners with leading cloud service providers and database vendors including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft, Pivotal, and Snowflake.

Datometry (http://www.datometry.com) is revolutionizing how global enterprises can gain competitive advantage by up-leveling their data management to become cloud-native quickly and effectively. Datometry Hyper-Q is a category-defining solution that accelerates the digital transformation of enterprise IT by eliminating the costs and risks of adopting new data management technologies and lets the enterprise realize significant savings, innovate faster, and increase the speed of business. Hyper-Q is powered by Datometry’s proprietary technology developed by an expert team of database researchers and engineers. Datometry is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

