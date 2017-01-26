University of Denver Sturm College of Law Implements CORE ELMS

We could not run our program the way we want to without the CORE ELMS.

The University of Denver Sturm College of Law has implemented CORE Higher Education’s CORE ELMS application to manage the components of the Legal Externship Program.

Denver Law has one of the largest and most successful externships programs in the country. The Legal Externship Program was using multiple databases and tools and needed a single platform designed to manage and report on student experiences while in the field. The team needed a solution that fit their processes and was built for experiential learning.

After researching potential solutions, Denver Law chose to implement CORE’s Experiential Learning Management System (ELMS). According to Professor Ann Vessels, “We were looking for a single platform that managed all aspects of our externship programs and also gave us more comprehensive reporting and the ability to analyze data effectively.”

Denver Law’s decision to implement CORE’s ELMS has been a great success. “We could not run our program the way we want to without the CORE ELMS,” says Professor Vessels.

The Denver Law team feels confident they made a good decision in partnering with CORE Higher Education Group. The CORE ELMS is comprehensive and flexible, meeting their law program’s unique needs. Their externship program is running smoothly, and they are excited about the quality of data they are collecting, which will allow them to continually improve the program.

