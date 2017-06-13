FDAnews

Device Design and Risk Management

June 22, 2017 — 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Those that have been involved in design of medical devices for any length of realize that risk management is an integral aspect of the work.

Indeed, the two processes are intertwined. Risk reduction measures become design inputs. Implementation verification, a risk management activity, can work as design verification too.

Governing both is a forest of rules: ISO 13485:2003, EN ISO 13485:2012, ISO 13485:2016, and EN ISO 13485:2016 on the QMS side ... ISO 14971:2007 and EN ISO 14971:2012 affecting RMS.

Mark the calendar for Thursday, June 22, when noted operations management guru Dan O’Leary and FDAnews present the training session manufacturers have been hoping for.

Get set for an intense hour and a half of knowledge and skill building:



Overview: Design control from the risk management perspective

Overview: Risk management from the design control perspective

When, where and how the two system interact

Recognizing when requirements of the one system support/complement requirements of the other

Using product safety standards to improve design control and risk management efficiency

And much more!

Bonus! A chart showing relationships between the clauses of EN ISO 13485:2012 and EN ISO 14971:2012.

Professional development requires constant brushing up. Get the training needed easily, quickly and at reasonable expense. Sign up now.

Meet the Presenter:

Dan O’Leary is President of Ombu Enterprises LLC, a consultancy offering training and execution in Operational Excellence. Based on more than 30 years of experience in quality, operations, and program management in regulated industries including aviation, defense, medical devices, and clinical labs, Mr. O’Leary has developed a unique systems approach to operations management that has benefited thousands of devicemakers. He is an ASQ-certified Biomedical Auditor, Quality Auditor, Quality Engineer and Reliability Engineer and holds the Six Sigma Black Belt. He is APICS-certified in Resource Management.

Who Will Benefit:



Quality Managers

Design Engineers

Production Managers involved in process changes

Quality Engineers

Manufacturing Engineers

Regulatory Affairs

Risk Managers

Webinar Details:

**An FDAnews Webinar**

