ClickDimensions Names Mike Dickerson as CEO

ClickDimensions, the top-rated marketing automation solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365, today announced that the company and its strategic equity partner, Accel-KKR, have named Michael Dickerson as Chief Executive Officer. Dickerson joins ClickDimensions from PGi, a global provider of web conferencing software and collaboration technology, where he most recently served as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Business Development.

“ClickDimensions is already well-known for being the leading marketing automation solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Dynamics CRM before it. The company has experienced tremendous growth in its history, and now is the time to take that to the next level,” said Rachel Spasser, CMO and Operating Principal at Accel-KKR. “With his vision to help marketers move from transactional sales to deeper relationships with customers, Mike Dickerson is the perfect choice to lead ClickDimensions into the future.”

In his most recent role at PGi, Dickerson developed partnerships with some of the biggest players in the technology industry, including Microsoft. Prior to that, he started PGi’s Global Collaboration Services division, growing it from $86 million to $240 million in revenue and serving as a trusted advisor to some of the most recognized brands around the globe. Dickerson is also known for his entrepreneurial passion, having founded two startups that have since been sold and working for a venture capital firm that helped technology companies flourish.

“ClickDimensions has realized an unprecedented level of growth, success and profitability in the marketing automation space, and has done so by bringing together a talented, smart, dedicated and customer-centric team,” remarked Dickerson. “I am honored to now be a part of that team. And I look forward to expanding our presence around the globe, increasing the value we deliver to our partners and customers, and helping all ClickDimensions users get better results from Microsoft technologies as they become better marketers.”

Since its founding in 2010, the company has grown to serve more than 2,600 customers and 1,000 partners around the globe. ClickDimensions also proudly ranked on the Inc. 5000 in both 2015 and 2016.

About ClickDimensions

The ClickDimensions marketing automation solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365 embeds email marketing, web intelligence, nurture campaign automation, lead scoring, campaign tracking, web forms/surveys, social discovery and event management tools into Dynamics 365. ClickDimensions enables organizations to discover who is interested in their products, quantify their level of interest and take the appropriate actions. For more information, visit http://www.clickdimensions.com, follow @ClickDimensions on Twitter or email press(at)clickdimensions(dot)com.