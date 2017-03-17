The purpose of this book is to initiate a wider scope of thinking for treating multiple sclerosis (MS). I feel compelled to tell My Story with the hope that the reader learns through my journey that we always have a choice.

A combination of memoir and guidebook, Doctor, Heal Thyself chronicles physician and author D.J. Ferner’s nearly ten-year journey with multiple sclerosis — of discovery, acceptance, and healing.

The National MS Society defines multiple sclerosis as an immune-mediated disease in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks myelin in the central nervous system.

Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2008, Ferner has continually worked as a physician while overcoming deficits associated with the disease. He says, “I am a physician, and I have, in many ways, healed myself. I feel compelled to tell this story of multiple sclerosis (MS), with the hope that sharing My Story might make a difference in someone’s life.”

Doctor, Heal Thyself starts with the story of Dis-Ease and ending with a new understanding of life and the capacity to overcome. This book is a tool to share with those who are struggling with multiple sclerosis. It will be life-changing for some as they find ideas and assistance to navigate the turbulent waters of the disease.

While this is not the first book to challenge conventional thinking for treatment of MS, it is not intended to be a replacement for disease modifying therapy. Ferner commented, “The purpose of this book is to open new doors and initiate a wider scope of thinking for treating Dis-Ease. In the end, we always have choice.”

Others concur. Dr. Ben W. Thrower, Medical Director of Shepherd Center’s Andrew C. Carlos Multiple Sclerosis Institute says, “As a physician, D.J. Ferner is keenly aware that traditional Western medicine has much to offer in the long-term management of MS, but any person dealing with a chronic health challenge must find an appropriate place in their life for that challenge. Ferner points out that the treatment toolbox includes much more than just medications.”

A full-time emergency physician, Ferner’s current medical practice is focused on adult medicine and trauma at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia. He lives in a suburb of metro Atlanta with his wife Kelli and daughter Kendalyn.

Doctor, Heal Thyself: A Physician’s Journey of Discovery, Acceptance, and Healing with Multiple Sclerosis (Amazon Digital Services LLC, $7.99, Kindle ebook, ASIN B06XGXYHHC) is available on http://www.Amazon.com.

For more information visit http://www.djferner.com.

About DJ Ferner, MD, FACEP: D.J. (Dave) Ferner earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology from Heidelberg University, then graduated from the Medical College of Ohio, now known as the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Science. His residency training in Emergency Medicine was at St. Vincent’s/Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio. Boarded by the American College of Emergency Physicians, Ferner also holds Fellowship status with the college. A full-time emergency physician, Ferner’s current medical practice is focused on adult medicine and trauma at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia. http://www.djferner.com

