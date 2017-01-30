“I’m pleased to welcome Lynnette into this exceptional group of professional women,” said NAPW President Star Jones. “Her knowledge and experience in her industry are valuable assets to her company and community.”

The National Association of Professional Women (NAPW) honors Lynnette Duenas as a 2016-2017 inductee into its VIP Woman of the Year

Circle. She is recognized with this prestigious distinction for leadership in business. NAPW is the nation’s leading networking organization exclusively for professional women, boasting more than 850,000 members, a thriving eChapter and over 200 operating Local Chapters.

“I’m pleased to welcome Lynnette into this exceptional group of professional women,” said NAPW President Star Jones. “Her knowledge and experience in her industry are valuable assets to her company and community.” Self-motivated and results driven to succeed, Lynnette Duenas is a seasoned professional who has constantly set her goals to keep pace with her highest aspirations for personal excellence. Throughout her career, she has exhibited exemplary teamwork, expertise, integrity and dedication.

Ms. Duenas’ professional title is Line Manager at Vanguard. Her skills and areas of expertise include management and financial operations. She is currently involved with the National Society of Hispanic MBAs and is extremely passionate about charitable organizations such as Sponsor a Child through Children’s International and Management Leadership for Tomorrow. She received her MBA from Cornell University - Johnson Graduate School of Management.

The unwavering dedication demonstrated by Ms. Duenas fully utilizes the aspirations for success that have earned her this recognition from the National Association of Professional Women, honoring her as an inspiration and a leader in her industry.

About NAPW

NAPW’s mission is to provide an exclusive, highly advanced networking forum to successful women executives, professionals and entrepreneurs where they can aspire, connect and achieve. Through innovative resources, unique tools and progressive benefits, professional women interact, exchange ideas, advance their knowledge and empower each other.