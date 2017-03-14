ESChat today announced its selection by EFJohnson Technologies, a JVCKENWOOD Company, to provide a secure Push to Talk over LTE system for use at the DFW Airport. The order includes ESChat servers that will be hosted at DFW and co-located with EFJohnson’s ATLAS P25 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) system. The system will provide encrypted voice communication between LTE smartphone users and the ATLAS P25 radio users via the P25 Inter RF Subsystem System Interface (ISSI).

The DFW deployment includes the following standard features of ESChat: Encrypted Push to Talk voice, Encrypted Multimedia Messaging and Live Location Tracking and Mapping for all ESChat enabled cell phones. The ESChat network uses an Advanced Over the Top architecture that supports users on all wireless carriers and allows its users to communicate across the carriers. All ESChat communications are encrypted using AES-256 to ensure voice privacy.

The ESChat product suite supports Android and iOS smartphone devices and personal computers. ESChat can be purchased as a monthly service hosted on the Amazon AWS Commercial or GovCloud platforms. ESChat servers can optionally be hosted by the end customer where required. The DFW deployment features ESChat servers hosted on-site and co-located with EFJohnson’s ATLAS P25 system.

The ESChat system has been staged for deployment at EFJohnson, and is scheduled to be installed at DFW during the summer of 2017. The integrated communication system will also be available for demonstration at the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) in Las Vegas, NV Conference on March 29-30, 2017.

About ESChat:

ESChat (http://www.eschat.com/) is the leading solution for carrier independent secure Push to Talk (PTT) over LTE communications. SLA is celebrating its 25th year in the wireless communication industry, providing solutions for military, government, industrial and commercial applications. In addition to the ESChat products, ESChat technology is available for partner licensing and can be found in numerous other PTT solutions.

Additional information can be found at http://www.eschat.com/