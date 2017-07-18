Findster and The Puppy Mill Project are teaming up to #EndPuppyMills. Help us spread the word and stop this horrible - but legal - practice. Puppy mills are one of the largest and most systemic forms of animal cruelty in this country. With your support and your voice, we can truly make a difference for the mill dogs.

We may be well into the 21st Century, but humankind still has a lot to evolve - and the existence of puppy mills is proof enough of this. Findster and The Puppy Mill Project are launching a campaign in an attempt to raise awareness and educate the public about the issue.

The campaign is centered on a video spoof of the "Orange is the New Black" opening credits, featuring dogs as inmates. Although it starts off as a funny parody of the popular Netflix show, the video ends on a serious note, exposing the sad reality of puppy mills and urging the public to act by spreading the message using the #EndPuppyMills hashtag and donating via The Puppy Mill Project’s website.

Sometimes known as puppy farms, puppy mills are inhumane, commercial dog-breeding facilities in which the health of the dogs is disregarded in order to maximize profits. The dogs live their lives confined in small spaces where diseases are easily transmitted, and forced to go hours and hours without any food or water. Puppy mill inhabitants typically do not receive veterinary care and rarely experience human touch or affection.

Shocking as it is, this practice is not illegal - the Humane Society mentions that “in most states, a breeding kennel can legally keep dozens, even hundreds, of dogs in cages for their entire lives, as long as the dogs are given the basics of food, water, and shelter.”

“As pet lovers and dog owners in particular, we care deeply about animal welfare and their well-being,” says David Barroso, Co-founder and CEO of Findster. He adds, “With this initiative, we’re looking to help eradicate a practice that should have been abolished ages ago. This is our team’s way of giving back to the pet community.”

“Puppy mills are one of the largest and most systemic forms of animal cruelty in this country," says Cari Meyers, Founder and President of The Puppy Mill Project. “With your support and your voice, we can truly make a difference for the mill dogs.”

There are currently an estimated 10,000 puppy mills in the United States - including both licensed and unlicensed facilities - with over 2 million puppies bred in mills each year.

For more information on puppy mills or to donate to this cause, visit The Puppy Mill Project’s website at http://www.thepuppymillproject.org

About Findster Technologies

Findster Technologies is the pet tech company behind Findster Duo, the first GPS pet tracker without monthly fees, already used in over 70 countries around the world. Part of the European Space Agency (ESA) incubation program, since 2016 Findster is also alumni of HAX - the world’s #1 Hardware Startup accelerator.

About The Puppy Mill Project

The Puppy Mill Project is an educational and advocacy organization dedicated to fighting puppy mill cruelty. We believe that education is the key to change. We are one of the only organizations focused entirely on ending puppy mill cruelty, and our mission centers around our unique educational program and extensive community outreach. We also facilitate the rescue of puppy mill dogs and engage in legislative advocacy.

“Fur Is The New Black” spoof: https://youtu.be/YWdatUttWfM

For more information:

André Carvalheira - Findster

T: +351 91 947 32 99

E:andre(at)getfindster.com

Cari Meyers - Puppy Mill Project

E: info(at)thepuppymillproject.org