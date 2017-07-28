eTags Reaches 100,000 Independent Customer Reviews

eTags Reviews We use the feedback to update the website, the benefits offered with service, and our approaches to customer support.

The eTags Team is celebrating another major milestone. Just a year since they hit their last reviews breakthrough, they have amassed 100,000 customer reviews. Since launching in December 2014, the company has been active in viewing and responding to reviews on independent websites from across the web.

Having served hundreds of thousands of customers in Florida, California, and Maryland, eTags has become a leader in the online transactional space for DMV related services like vehicle registration renewals. The company adds convenience by offering streamlined online platforms and dedicated customer support among other things. Their most recent launch of an auto insurance comparison service has also proved popular and is growing rapidly.

eTags’ Customer Experience Director, Claudia Salinas, has often talked about the importance of asking customers for their reviews of the service. “We get plenty of feedback by phone and email, but viewing the additional feedback from online reviews where customers are more willing to be candid has been extremely helpful.” She goes on to say “We can't control what people say but we can control how we use that feedback such as to improve the website, the benefits offered with service, and our approaches to customer support.” One such recent update that was a result of customer feedback was the ability to resubmit previously canceled orders without having to reenter all of the information over again. Instead, returning customers can simply visit the status page, review the already saved information, and reenter only the payment information to submit another order.

eTags has maintained an average of a 4.7 out of 5 stars for overall satisfaction. One recent customer had this to say; “Second time using this service and I find it an excellent way to keep me from standing in line.” Other customers like the renewal reminders; “Quick easy and convenient! the reminder is everything! thank you!”. Of course, you also have customers who comment on things they don’t like like paying the fees to use the service but, as a private company serving the needs of vehicle owners, this is one item they admittedly must do a better job of communicating about. For the additional fees which vary slightly by state, customers get fast online processing, a digital copy of the registration card, and other benefits listed on the eTags site.

eTags is excited to have reached 100,000 independent customer reviews and they look forward to being able to improve their services and company using the wide array of feedback they get from eTags reviews online.

About eTags.com

eTags offers fast, online tag registration renewals in Florida, California and Maryland. The company is also dedicated to spreading awareness for driving safety issues via Facebook, Twitter, and other social media channels.