Guidance Unveils Newly Designed Website for 2017

Newly Redesigned Guidance.com

Guidance — a customer-centric digital commerce services provider that enables branded manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to accelerate growth — is excited to introduce their newly designed website. Found at Guidance.com, the site features a mobile-friendly, responsive design.

The new site features a variety of features that make it easier than ever for clients to learn about the commerce service provider while gaining useful information about how Guidance can help their retailers, manufacturers, and distributors achieve rapid growth in their respective markets.

The new layout and navigation make it simple to identify Guidance commerce solutions in both B2B and B2C, strategy, web development, optimization, system integration, design, and analytics.

The homepage and each internal landing page now features a complete design overhaul that offers a fresh, modern take on digital commerce, showcasing what Guidance is able to do for their clients’ visual branding as well.

“Guidance has a rich history of delivering innovative B2B and B2C commerce solutions to retailers for the past twenty-four years,” said Jason Meugniot, CEO at Guidance. “Our new website is a reflection of our steadfast commitment to providing our clients with a resource that is artfully designed, informative, intuitive, and easy to navigate.”

As the site makeover continues, Guidance has plans to introduce an improved visual design on client pages and roll out an increased blog presence. The new blog series will put an emphasis on thought leadership and focus on regular, informative postings that will benefit its clients.

The site launch is live as of February of 2017.

About Guidance

Guidance is a customer-centric commerce service provider dedicated to growth oriented mid-market and enterprise branded manufacturers, distributors, and merchants in both B2C and B2B with industry-leading practices in multichannel retail strategies, mobile, optimization, customer experience, innovative design, and complex system integration. Since 1993, national flagship retailers and consumer branded manufacturers have relied on Guidance’s expertise to facilitate more than $5 billion in web, mobile, and social commerce.

Brands such as Foot Locker, Johnny Was, Ergobaby, Robert Graham, Burlington, Yamaha, and others, have engaged Guidance to build more than 300 world-class, omni-channel websites and apps that captivate, engage, and encourage loyalty.

Learn more at http://www.guidance.com.