Haute Residence welcomes acclaimed realtor Brian Guiltinan to its invite-only network of real estate agents. At Haute Residence, Guiltinan exclusively represents the most high-end addresses in San Diego, California.

Heading The Guiltinan Group, Guiltinan boasts two decades of experience in luxury real estate, forged in two of the most prestigious San Diego neighborhoods, Del Mar and Rancho Santa Fe. His breakthrough came in 2000 with the sale of a $22-million home in Rancho Santa Fe. At the time, this was the most expensive deal in the region’s history.

Five years later and only months after he formed The Guiltinan Group, Guiltinan clinched another multi-million sale, which at $23.5 million was the highest in La Jolla. As The Guiltinan Group’s reputation for high-profile services grew, it became part of Berkshire Hathaway, which gave Guiltinan access to a vast network of affluent clientele. Guiltinan ascended to the position of president of the Estate Division, Berkshire’s luxury home department, through which he cemented the company’s status as San Diego’s leading luxury brokerage.

Guiltinan has specialized in $20-million-plus property listings. “The $20 million plus property is a different animal and requires a different skill set, " says Guiltinan. “The marketing must ensure maximum exposure to wealthy buyers, and the whole process must be overseen by someone with the experience necessary to coordinate all the moving parts. I see myself as a real estate advisor, not an agent, and as such, I coordinate everything from hiring professionals to stage the property to increase its attractiveness to hiring the best team of inspectors possible who have years of experience working with luxury properties.”

As Guiltinan turned a household name in San Diego’s real estate industry, he bought back The Guiltinan Group, setting on an independent course of continued success.

