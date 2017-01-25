HFM Technology’s recognition of Eze Castle Integration across four important categories – from best IT consultant to best overall technology firm – is affirmation of the value our team provides clients and the industry as a whole.

Eze Castle Integration, a leading provider of strategic IT solutions and private cloud services to the alternative investment industry, has been shortlisted for multiple prestigious HFM Technology Awards. The 2017 HFM awards program recognizes technology providers that have exemplified world-class service and innovation in the hedge fund and investment industry over the past 12 months.

With a focus on rewarding hedge fund technology providers that demonstrate exceptional customer service and innovative product development, a panel of judges selected Eze Castle Integration as a top contender in the following categories:



Best Infrastructure Provider

Best IT Consultancy Service

Best Outsourced Solution

Best Overall Technology Firm

Core to Eze Castle Integration’s recognition in these categories is the company’s ability to deliver outstanding client service coupled with its premier Eze Private Cloud platform. The global Eze Private Cloud platform is built to deliver the high performance, applications and premier service demanded by the hedge fund and investment industry worldwide. Services delivered via this premier cloud platform include:

Eze Managed Suite, a fully managed IT solution that combines a highly secure infrastructure with key business applications and professional IT management; and

Eze Managed Infrastructure, a private infrastructure as a service offering ideal for hosting the custom or off-the-shelf applications used by the financial industry.

“Eze Castle Integration is focused on delivering comprehensive managed solutions complemented by outstanding client service that enhance the operations of today’s alternative asset managers,” said Mark Coriaty, Chief Strategy Officer at Eze Castle Integration. “HFM Technology’s recognition of Eze Castle Integration across four important categories – from best IT consultant to best overall technology firm – is affirmation of the value our team provides clients and the industry as a whole.”

About Eze Castle Integration

Eze Castle Integration is the leading provider of IT solutions and managed cloud services to more than 650 hedge fund, private equity and other alternative investment firms worldwide. The company’s products and services include Private Cloud Services, Cyber Security Services, Technology Consulting, Outsourced IT Support, Project & Technology Management, Professional Services, Dedicated Private Network, Telecommunications, Voice over IP, Business Continuity Planning and Disaster Recovery, Archiving, Storage and Colocation. Eze Castle Integration is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Chicago, Dallas, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco, Singapore and Stamford.