Eze Castle Integration, a leading provider of strategic IT solutions and cloud services to the alternative investment industry, today announced it was named Best Cloud Provider in the 2017 Hedgeweek Global Awards. The annual reader’s choice award program honors excellence among hedge fund service providers.

Keeping the winning streak going, Eze Castle Integration won three additional awards. The company was named “Best IT Consultancy” in the HFM US Technology Awards, “Best Cloud Solution” in the Fund Technology and WSL Awards, and received placement on CRN’s 2017 Managed Service Provider 500.

“Our clients rely on Eze Castle Integration to be their trusted technology provider offering premier managed cloud solutions as well as cybersecurity and IT consulting,” said Mark Coriaty, Chief Strategy Officer at Eze Castle Integration. “Being named the Best Cloud Solution by both Hedgeweek and Fund Technology is continued validation of the value our global client base receives via the Eze Private Cloud.”

The global Eze Private Cloud platform is built to deliver the high performance, applications and premier service demanded by the hedge fund and investment industry worldwide. Services delivered via this premier cloud platform include Eze Managed Suite, a fully managed IT solution that combines a highly secure infrastructure with key business applications and professional IT management. Another offering, Eze Managed Infrastructure, is a private infrastructure as a service offering ideal for hosting the custom or off-the-shelf applications used by the financial industry.

About Eze Castle Integration

Eze Castle Integration is the leading provider of IT solutions and private cloud services to more than 650 alternative investment firms worldwide, including more than 100 firms with $1 billion or more in assets under management. The company’s products and services include Private Cloud Services, Technology Consulting, Outsourced IT Support, Project & Technology Management, Professional Services, Telecommunications, Business Continuity Planning and Disaster Recovery, Archiving, Storage, Colocation and Internet Service. Eze Castle Integration is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Chicago, Dallas, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco, Singapore and Stamford.