CES 2017: Hubblo Launches a New Era of Personal VR Broadcasting

Personal VR broadcasting takes a giant leap forward with the introduction of Hubblo, announced at CES in Las Vegas. Hubblo is the first portable VR camera to deliver live, 360-degree, 3D-immersive video, allowing broadcasters and viewers to share an extraordinary experience for just $999*.

“Hubblo makes it simple for anyone to virtually share an experience and communicate at the same time,” says Hubblo founder and CEO Eric Tsang. “Artists, performers, event hosts, and anyone who wants to expand their audience beyond a physical location can simply do it with the push of a button.”

360-Degree, Stereoscopic 3D

The Hubblo VR camera’s triangular design delivers 360-degrees of panoramic vision with three pairs of 200-degree fish-eye cameras. Dedicated sensors on each camera provide the highest quality of image-capture. Stereoscopic output accounts for left and right eye movement, creating true-to-life depth perception for a fully immersive 3D experience.

Real-Time Stitching and 4K Live Streaming

Hubblo’s patent-pending image signal processes rely strictly on its proprietary hardware design. It gathers data from all six cameras simultaneously; correcting and stitching the data in real-time to create a stunning 360-degree, 3D-immersive video stream. The video can be broadcasted or stored in 4K quality, and viewed with any VR headset using Hubblo’s mobile apps.

Portable and Easy-to-Use

The Hubblo VR camera is portable and lightweight, handheld or tripod mountable, storing about an hour of battery-life in one charge. The height of the camera is shorter than an iPhone 6! You don’t need any additional software, just high speed Internet access and cell phone apps that can be downloaded for IOS or Android. Setup is as easy as can be; just connect to your network and live stream at the click of a button.

Performance Without Compromise

Eric Tsang, a hardware pioneer that worked at OPTi, Broadcom, and bFrame Logic is a self-proclaimed “hardware geek” with a special interest in video related technology. He started Hubblo out of frustration with the trade-offs in existing 3D recording technology. “We wanted to deliver an all-in-one package: 4K live streaming and great stitching; 360-degrees and full 3D vision; affordability and great design. None of the winners of the this year’s CES Innovation Awards in virtual reality categories, for example, have all of these features in a single package.”

His last startup project, Montage Technology Group reached IPO in 2014 valuing over $70 million. He headed the main product line, TV set top boxes that accounted for around 90% of the company’s profits at the time of IPO.

The Hubblo team developed patent-pending hardware algorithms that deliver stunning video correction and stitching using FPGA (Field-Programmable Gate Array) as the developing framework, and optimizing the outcome with RTL (Register Transfer Level) hardware programming logic. “We are making products for 2 to 3 years in the future, not copying something that already exists,” Tsang said. “Our core innovation has to do with video streaming quality and immersiveness; this tech is at least one year ahead of the market.”

Availability

The Hubblo VR camera is at the stage of creating manufacturing samples. The product will be readily available in Q1 2017, through the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform. Early backers will receive special discounts and access to exclusive live VR events sponsored by Hubblo.

Visit Hubblo at CES

CES 2017 attendees and media can see Hubblo in action at the Eureka Marketplace (Sands Hall G) #50405. For appointments and interviews please contact Dan Cunningham.

(email) dan.cunningham(at)hubblotech(dot)com (phone) +1 (702) 472-9043.

UNVEILED: Hubblo VR Live Streaming Camera with CEO Eric Tsang @ The Venetian Bellini (2003) – January 6, 4-5pm (official CES press conference).

About Hubblo Technology

Hubblo Technology is a leading provider and developer of pro-consumer grade VR technology for artists, performers, and anyone that wants to share a live, 3D-immersive experience with remote audiences. The company’s flagship product, the Hubblo VR camera offers an unprecedented combination of features including 360-degree recording, 4K resolution, real-time stitching, and live streaming for just $999*. Hubblo Technology was founded by video technology pioneer Eric Tsang and has offices in China and Silicon Valley. For more information visit http://www.hubblovr.com.

