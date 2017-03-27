Turn your laptop or a TV screen into a pro-videoconferencing room "We build things that see. This points to our vision of a refreshing new generation of cameras that leverage the power of software. We'll look back on this Enterprise Connect as the beginning of a new breed of computer vision products."

On March 29th, at 1pm, Huddly Inc. is taking the stage of Enterprise Connect with the panel session “Telepresence Performance on an SMB Budget: How Cutting-Edge Tech Gets You There.”

Huddly camera solutions are combining quality optics, computer vision, and even machine learning in ways that vastly improve the videoconferencing user experience without the $100,000 telepresence price.

Casey King, Huddly’s Chief Innovation Officer and a thought leader in IT is going to speak about how companies can deliver dramatically better-quality video to its users at the lowest possible cost. Andrew Davis of Wainhouse will host the panel session.

Casey is a veteran technologist with over 30 years of working experience in both the enterprise and consumer space. Most recently, he was the long-tenured CTO at Lifesize and part of the original team that brought HD video to market. Casey also spent 13 years at Apple, where he was a founding member of the Quicktime team.

"As we extend beyond our pre-launch customers, we are confident that a software centric approach combined with a small, powerful camera is exactly what the market wants," says Casey King.

After securing a strategic partnership with NEC and winning a highly-competitive deep learning grant from the government, Huddly is gaining momentum. Come and see the world’s smallest intelligent collaboration camera that combines the ultra-wide 150-degree diagonal field of view with the cutting-edge software at Enterprise Connect, where Huddly’s first hardware product is going to be displayed at the Zoom booth #727.

"We build things that see. This points to our vision of a refreshing new generation of cameras that leverage the power of software," says Casey King. "We'll look back on this Enterprise Connect as the beginning of an advanced breed of computer vision products that signals a new direction of what is possible. Huddly GO is our first proof point toward this vision."

Register to meet Huddly at Enterprise Connect here: https://www.huddly.com/meet-huddly-at-enterprise-connect-2017-in-orlando