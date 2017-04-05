Our team understands that in today’s media environment, it’s more important than ever to use creativity to break through the clutter and engage with consumers.

Ignite2X, based in Bethlehem, PA, is proud to announce that it has won a prestigious Gold award in the 2017 Muse Creative Awards competition. The Muse Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals who inspire through concept, writing or design, whether through traditional or electronic media. With over 1,500 submissions from 35 countries worldwide, winning a Muse Creative Award is truly a great honor.

The winning work was part of an integrated marketing campaign created for Zebra Pen Company, based in Edison, NJ, and featured the creation of a “spokes-animal” named Zen, to capture the attention of consumers in the crowded, commoditized pen category. The Ignite2X creative team, led by Creative Director Virginia Porcino, brought Zen to life as a 3D character and voice of the brand. Striking Yoga poses and dispensing wisdom along with product education through video, website presence, digital advertising, social media, public relations and consumer advertising, Zen continues to garner accolades.

“We are so honored to receive this award,” said Andy Morfopoulos, CEO of Ignite2X. “We may be a small agency based in Pennsylvania, but we have big-time talent and extensive experience. Our team understands that in today’s media environment, it’s more important than ever to use creativity to break through the clutter and engage with consumers.”

Muse Creative Awards is administered and judged by International Awards Associates (IAA) and a carefully selected, prestigious panel of internationally-recognized creative professionals. The Association oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges and sets competition standards for excellence.

“We wish to recognize the singular achievements of small and medium-sized firms, and the creative professionals who represent the heart and soul of the global marketing communications industry,” said Kenjo Ong, co-managing director for the Muse Creative Awards. “Ignite2X’s accomplishment illustrates their creativity, skill, passion, and dedication to their artworks and serves as an inspiration to others.”

Entries to this year’s award program were submitted by agencies for esteemed brands such as Walt Disney Pictures, Samsung, McDonald's, KFC, Paypal, Herbalife, Jaguar, BMW, MINI, Grammy Awards, Sony Pictures, Macao Tourism, and Lionsgate Entertainment. During the blind judging process, the panellists worked to identify the most innovative and creative concepts, the strongest executions, and the highest quality in messaging.

“Winning a Muse Creative Award is a significant career accomplishment for the recipients,” Ong said. “With vetted panellists, tough criteria, blind judging processes, and strict bylaws limiting winners, only the best entries received recognition. The creative work this year was truly outstanding and inspiring.” For more information on the Muse Creative Award, visit their website, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Ignite2X

Ignite2X, based in Bethlehem, PA, is a small - but effective - full service brand marketing agency serving mostly consumer products, and it’s not afraid of a challenge or of having an independent point of view. The team at Ignite2X grows businesses, builds brands and launches new products using a bold strategic approach, big ideas, and creativity. With expertise in digital and traditional media, as well as consumer promotion and sponsorships, Ignite2X delivers results for a roster of regional and national companies, including: Zebra Pen, Pop Warner Little Scholars, Blue Diamond Almonds, Community Coffee and Burpee Seeds. For more information, visit http://www.ignite2x.com or follow us on Facebook.

About Zebra Pen

Zebra Pen Corporation was founded in New York in August 1982 as an independent corporation wholly owned by Zebra Co., Ltd., of Tokyo, Japan. A New Jersey-based writing instrument manufacturer, Zebra Pen Corporation’s mission is to distribute products that are of the highest quality, providing value to customers and meeting their overall writing needs with a wide variety of writing instruments. Zebra Pen Corporation offers a full line of writing instruments, including ball point pens, gel pens, roller ball pens, mechanical pencils, and highlighters. Today, with over 115 years of excellence behind them, Zebra Pen Corporation is leading the way with a wide range of quality writing products including the Steel®, Sarasa®, Z-Grip® and Cadoozles® brands. For more information, visit http://www.ZebraPen.com.

-###-