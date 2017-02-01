Instafreebie Connects Authors to Readers: 10 Million eBook downloads

Instafreebie Connects Authors to Readers Instead of relying on outside sources, publishers and authors can build connections and more importantly, long lasting relationships with today’s evolving eBook buyers.

Instafreebie, the book world’s leading platform for exclusive access to sneak peaks, advance previews, and special giveaways, announced today its achievement of 10 million downloads. With early accessibility, readers are often the first to review and recommend a book.

“We work together with talented authors connecting them to the right readers,” explained Instafreebie CEO Jason Freeman. “The exponential growth of authors adopting Instafreebie has demonstrated that they are enthusiastic to reach readers directly and support fellow authors. As the book world continues its reinvention, savvy publishers and authors will seek new ways to identify, engage, and reward their most loyal customers directly and continue to build stronger connections with new readers.”

Instead of relying on outside sources, publishers and authors can build connections and more importantly, long lasting relationships with today’s evolving eBook buyers. All throughout the process of sharing exclusive giveaways, authors and publishers maintain control of their content.

“Marketing a book in a crowded marketplace is much easier with Instafreebie,” says David Meerman Scott, Instafreebie advisor and author of ten books including three international bestsellers. “It’s important when promoting my work to share it with people who are eager to read it and excited for the works I’ll write next.”

“Instafreebie is the best place for authors and publishers to build their audience of readers and grow their mailing list. We connect authors to new readers every day and we expect those millions of connections to accelerate,” Freeman Continued.

Authors and publishers can easily request and share authentic reader reviews, and introduce work to book blogger communities. It’s simple to reward their fans with exclusive content, advanced access, sneak peeks, or special giveaways.

“Instafreebie has made it possible for me to reach hundreds of new readers," says Mark Dawson. “By offering them the first book in my bestselling John Milton series, I’m confident that a good proportion of my new mailing list subscribers will have gone on to enjoy the rest of the series; providing great entertainment for them and new readers for me.”

These strategies work together to cultivate the author-reader relationship, the goal of Instafreebie. By creating a network of book-lovers and book-creators, we’re supporting a growing community of collaborative creators and the most engaged, devoted eBook buyers.

About InstaFreebie

Instafreebie is the book world's leading platform for exclusive access to sneak peaks, advance previews, and special giveaways. We want readers to SEE IT FIRST™. For authors, we want to help them connect with loyal readers. For readers, we want to give them the freedom to explore and discover new authors they'll love. With an organic community of readers that grows daily in numbers and influence, Instafreebie provides unparalleled marketing reach and impact. Our author community expands author reach well beyond as more and more collaborate together for mutual success.