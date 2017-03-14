MedicaSoft Announces 100% Direct Interoperability

MedicaSoft is an Accredited DTAAP HISP

MedicaSoft, a next generation healthcare IT company, announced today it has achieved 100% interoperability with all DirectTrust Health Information Service Providers (HISPs).

The DirectTrust Accredited Trust Anchor Bundle includes HISPs, Certificate Authorities (CAs), and Registration Authorities (RAs) that have achieved accreditation through the EHNAC-DirectTrust Trusted Agent Accreditation Program (DTAAP).

MedicaSoft is committed to delivering the highest quality software and cloud services to commercial and government clients and completed the Direct Trusted Agent Accreditation Program for Health Information Service Provider (DTAAP HISP) accreditation as certified by the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) in 2016.

Interoperability testing by DirectTrust verifies all messages containing personal health information are encrypted, securely delivered between two trusted entities, and are decrypted as intended. MedicaSoft joins companies such as Cerner, McKesson/Relay, and Surescripts, who are also 100% interoperable with HISPs in the DirectTrust Accredited Trust Bundle in 2017.

“We are proud to be a part of the DirectTrust community. Our membership reinforces our commitment to deliver modern, high quality software and cloud services to our clients,” said Brandt Welker, MedicaSoft CTO. “Achieving 100% interoperability represents the ability to exchange data securely between vendors. This means doctors using MedicaSoft products can easily and securely communicate with their peers and other clinicians in the field.”

MedicaSoft puts interoperability at the core of its systems, delivering secure, cloud-ready healthcare IT products, including Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Personal Health Record (PHR) software and HISP secure messaging services, to clients worldwide.

About MedicaSoft:

MedicaSoft designs, develops, delivers, and maintains software solutions for healthcare providers and patients around the world. Visit http://www.medicasoft.us, follow us on Twitter @MedicaSoftLLC, like us on Facebook, or follow our LinkedIn company page.