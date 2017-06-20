Jermain Miller

Haute Residence welcomes successful Long Island City-based realtor Jermain Miller to its exclusive network of real estate professionals.

With just 93 cents to his name and homeless but full of sheer determination, Miller has carved his way to being one of the top real estate professionals in New York City.

After 10 years of successfully working for major real estate firms, in 2015 Miller ventured off on his own and founded MiLL RE, which stands for MiLL Real Estate. In two short years, MiLL RE has opened three boutique real estate offices – one in Astoria Queens, Long Island City, Queens and Staten Island, NY which is slated to open July 1st. MiLL RE specializes in the luxury condo market, townhomes, rental, commercial sales and development.

