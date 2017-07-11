Leveraging insights and automation, we believe we can reduce the time spent reviewing applications by 50% and increase the number of direct conversations that recruiters have with candidates through automating scheduling.

Built on the input from recruiters who wanted improved task automation and Artificial Intelligence to help them hire the best talent, the latest Jobscience “Shark” release is a powerful, yet easy-to-use, interface for managing, scheduling and recruiting employees. The release also features a powerful scoring algorithm for every application and follows a visual process for responding to applicants.

“Leveraging insights and automation, we believe we can reduce the time spent reviewing applications by 50% and increase the number of direct conversations that recruiters have with candidates through automating scheduling. More time with candidates and less time chasing voice mail, email and missed connections is essential to recruiter productivity,” says Ted Elliott, Jobscience CEO.

The suite streamlines formerly time-consuming processes and provides valuable insights as planning, payroll, hiring, compliance and data tools that all come together to maximize efficiency. Jobscience EMEA Managing Director, Matt Hill explains, "We are saving customers time. For example, an average of eight hours a week is being saved from the time that used to be required to schedule work. The efficiency gain allows recruiters the ability to focus on filling more roles and spending more time building relationships with people."

Jobscience has delivered two releases in 2017, focusing on Artificial Intelligence, email integration, content management, candidate marketing and the recruitment back office, available to over 650 global clients in over 30 languages. Their success is driven on delivering innovation that has value to recruiters.

Jobscience is conducting a product launch this week that can be viewed by registering at http://www.jobscience.com/summer17

