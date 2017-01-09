Mr. Banifatemi and Mr. Chan shared a vision to create a world-class entrepreneurial and startup ecosystem in Orange County, and founded K5 Ventures in 2011 to attract and keep talented entrepreneurs in the area.

Amir Banifatemi and Ray Chan, co-founders and managing partners of K5 Ventures, were both recognized in Orange County Business Journal’s inaugural list of the county’s 500 most influential business contributors.

Mr. Banifatemi and Mr. Chan are both honored to be acknowledged for making a contribution to Orange County’s growing and prosperous entrepreneurial community.

Mr. Banifatemi and Mr. Chan shared a vision to create a world-class entrepreneurial and startup ecosystem in Orange County, and founded K5 Ventures in 2011 to attract and keep talented entrepreneurs in the area. The firm continues to support and encourage local early-stage companies to success with seed funding, mentoring and resources.

Mr. Banifatemi has worked with entrepreneurs and early-stage companies for over a decade. He is a board member and advisor for numerous companies around the world. In addition to his role at K5 Ventures, Mr. Banifatemi a board member and former president of Tech Coast Angels (one of the world’s largest angel networks), and provides thought leadership for XPRIZE and TEDx.

In 2015, Mr. Chan co-founded The Portal with the Beall Family Foundation to grow the county’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. The Portal links university and college students in Orange County with local businesses to create an all-around win: students gain much needed real-world experience, businesses gain much needed programming and design resources during their startup phase, and the community gains a skilled, well-paid workforce that stays local. Mr. Chan is also on the board of Tech Coast Angels and the investment manager for the Angel Capital Entrepreneur (ACE) Funds for the angel network.

About K5 Ventures:

K5 Ventures provides resources and capital to early stage technology startups, run by successful entrepreneurs and investors who have a passion for building startups. For more information, please visit http://www.k5ventures.com.

###