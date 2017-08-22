Emily Kellenberger

Haute Residence is pleased to welcome Emily Kellenberger to its invite-only network of top real estate agents in the United States as well as around the globe. With Haute Residence, Kellenberger is the sole member who represents the real estate market in Montecito, California.

Consistently ranking in the “Top 10” agents at Village Properties, a Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate and leader in annual sales volume in the area, Kellenberger is among the nation’s top 1 percent of brokers.

Kellenberger ventured into real estate when she was still at the University of California, Santa Barbara, pursuing a degree in Business Economics and Accounting. She worked at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage and Coldwell Banker before joining Village Properties in 2004.

Since then, Kellenberger has garnered an accomplished career with many multi-million hallmarks. She sold El Fureidis, the historic Bertram Goodhue estate in the heart of Montecito, also popularly known as the location of the film "Scarface." Recently, she listed the $26.5-million Tuscany Oaks Farm, which was spotlighted by the Wall Street Journal. At the core of Kellenberger’s success rest her hard work, dedication, integrity, persistence and positivity.

A committed professional with a sunny character, Kellenberger has quickly become one of the most sought-after agents to sell or buy primary residencies, second homes or investment properties.

Kellenberger is a member of the National Association of Realtors as well as the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, where she used to chair the Member Services Committee. In her years as a real estate agent, she has also served on the Housing Opportunity Committee for Santa Barbara, where she probed the many housing land use issues of the region.

