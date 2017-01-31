We believe KLAS’s report reinforces our solution's value to our customers. When people and data work in harmony, a real, positive impact can be made on the health of individuals, populations and businesses.

Casenet®, LLC, a leading provider of population health and care management solutions, announced today that clients express strong support for its TruCare platform in the recently released KLAS 2016 Care Management Software Solutions Performance Report. KLAS, a research firm based in the United States, found Casenet to be the leading vendor in meeting clients’ long-term care management needs and overall performance.

The KLAS report was completed in late October 2016 and evaluated clients’ satisfaction across different aspects of their care management products. KLAS data and reports represent the combined opinions and experiences of stakeholders from payer customer organizations comparing how their vendors, products, and/ or services perform when measured against participants’ objectives and expectations. The results of this report were based on client ratings, experiences, and perspectives. According to the report, Casenet leads in helping customers consistently achieve the best results. Casenet clients report a highly positive organizational impact, highlighting Casenet’s partnership approach and care management product. Read a summary of the report here.

Casenet also earned high scores among KLAS vendors in the following evaluation categories:



Overall/Future: Casenet stood alone for vendors who both meet long-term needs and overall performance

Impact: Casenet has the highest percentage of customers reporting a significant positive impact on care management operations

Overall: Casenet is top rated for overall performance

Future: Casenet scored highest for clients’ confidence that Casenet would remain part of their future plans

Innovation: Casenet is top rated for overall product innovation

“We can say based on statistics that we actually improve members’ care. We can see that we are providing the services that members need. We use TruCare to decipher gaps in care and create campaigns to help us assist specific populations. We are getting good value from TruCare, and our ratings have shown that we have made significant improvements in our members’ lives,” states a Casenet client in the KLAS report.

KLAS reports, “High-performing Casenet has the highest percentage of customers reporting that their vendor has a significant positive impact on their organization’s care management efforts. Clients most often mention that the high usability of Casenet’s solution, which handles traditional care management efforts such as utilization and disease management but is also seen as innovative for emerging care management needs.”

“The comprehensive nature of the research completed by KLAS makes us even more honored that their independent review highlighted our clients' successes in utilizing our platform for care and population health management," said Peter Masanotti, CEO of Casenet. "We believe KLAS’s report reinforces our solution's value to our customers. When people and data work in harmony, a real, positive impact can be made on the health of individuals, populations and businesses."

The October 2016 performance report, Care Management Software Solutions, is available at klasresearch.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/KLASresearch.

About Casenet

Casenet provides a comprehensive suite of extensible, enterprise care management software and services solutions for commercial, Medicaid, Medicare, TPA, provider/ACO and specialty provider organizations. These solutions enable our customers to improve care coordination and the quality and delivery of care through enhanced case, disease, utilization and home and community-based services management as well as tools for total population management. Casenet supports small to very large enterprise customers that require tremendous scalability, have many lines of business, and require comprehensive configuration for each targeted member population. Casenet solutions enable organizations to meet their unique requirements and adapt quickly to changing market and regulatory dynamics, identify and target populations having unique risk characteristics and deliver specific care management programs for those members — taking the first step toward better individual health and total population health management. For more information, visit http://www.casenetllc.com.

