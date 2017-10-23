PCHAlliance is pleased to welcome Kollabio as a new member, and look forward to leveraging their knowledge and experience, with public and private sector companies and government agencies to advance our work to support the adoption of personal health tools to improve human health

Washington DC Metro Area – Kollabio announces its membership with the Personal Connected Health Alliance (PCHAlliance), further fortifying its presence in the connected health industry. By joining forces with leading industry voices through PCHAlliance Work Groups, Kollabio helps accelerate both technical and non-technical digital transformations across organizations in Healthcare.

“PCHAlliance drives much-needed idea sharing and innovation to address pressing and relevant challenges in the digital health ecosystem. We are delighted to be a part of such an organization. PCHAlliance provides a significant collaboration platform to actively engage with key stakeholders driving healthcare’s digital transformation,” stated Ashok Nare, CEO and Founder, Kollabio.

One of the key challenges that continues to plague healthcare systems is that it is still very symptom driven and episode centric. For instance, patients are often treated for their symptoms at a given time, while underlying conditions are overlooked, thus depriving the patient of holistic healthcare. In their own way, both Kollabio and the PCHAlliance drive conversations and solutions to change such issues through mobile solutions, Wearables, and connected systems.

“PCHAlliance is pleased to welcome Kollabio as a new member, and look forward to leveraging their knowledge and experience, with public and private sector companies and government agencies to advance our work to support the adoption of personal health tools to improve human health and healthcare around the world," said Patty Mechael, Executive Vice President, Personal Connected Health Alliance. "Our members share a strong commitment and an innovative approach to helping shape the course of human health and healthcare through the use of personal health tools."

PCHAlliance is a HIMSS organization, that aims to make health and wellness an effortless part of daily life. The Alliance mobilizes a coalition of stakeholders to realize the full potential of personal connected health.

“Kollabio continues to work with both partners and customers to create products and solutions that enable healthcare systems to be more consistent, comprehensive, customized, and context-driven,” added Ashok Nare. The company’s technological and domain expertise in healthcare helps organizations with the creation of Agile transformation strategies for the delivery of cloud-based intelligent and responsive business solutions. Kollabio has worked with multiple customers in private and public sectors including the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services.

About the Personal Connected Health Alliance:

The Personal Connected Health Alliance (PCHAlliance) aims to make health and wellness an effortless part of daily life. The PCHAlliance, a non-profit organization formed by HIMSS, believes that health is personal and extends beyond healthcare. The Alliance mobilizes a coalition of stakeholders to realize the full potential of personal connected health. PCHAlliance members are a vibrant ecosystem of technology and life sciences industry icons and innovative, early stage companies along with governments, academic institutions, and associations from around the world. To support its vision, PCHAlliance convenes the global personal connected health community at the annual Connected Health Conference, the premier international event for the exchange of research, evidence, ideas, innovations and opportunities in personal connected health. The Alliance publishes and promotes adoption of the Continua Design Guidelines. Continua is recognized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) as the international standard for safe, secure, and reliable exchange of data to and from personal health devices. PCHAlliance accelerates technical, business, policy and social strategies necessary to advance personal connected health through its Healthy Longevity initiative to promote lifelong health and wellness.

About Kollabio:

Kollabio, Inc. is a Digital Transformation and Solutions firm that combines strategic thinking and technical expertise to help our customers grow and thrive in the digital age. Founded with a vision of becoming a new breed of consulting partner, we provide full-stack digital expertise, products and solutions to help traditional organizations re-invent business models, reimagine customer experiences, optimize business operations and deliver technology initiatives faster through digital. Our culture of collaboration and a customer success driven value system underscores everything we do and we constantly strive to put the focus on the experiences of our employees, partners and customers. Our technologists and digital experts, in collaboration with our ecosystem partners, can help organizations with the creation of an Agile transformation strategy to delivery of modern, cloud based, intelligent, responsive business solutions, and design of unique customer experiences across multiple channels to implementation of a DevOps based pipeline to continuously deliver applications to your customers. We worked with multiple customers in private and public sectors including USAID, HHS, CMS, GSA and OSHA to deliver quality results across the digital spectrum.