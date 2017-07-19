Attendees enjoyed the unique perspective on the success of North American AM regarding cost and increased efficiency. “We are excited to add our insight and knowledge to the collective expertise found at LiM and are thrilled about this year’s robust attendance. Due to its success, we look forward to possibly expanding our role at future events.”

The Laser Institute of America (LIA) presented its 90 minute session, AM: Trends in North America, on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at the International Congress Center in Munich, Germany. The session was part of the Additive Manufacturing subconference of Lasers in Manufacturing (LiM) 2017 at the World of Photonics Congress Lasers in Manufacturing event, held from June 26-29, 2017 and organized by the German Scientific Laser Society (WLT).

Lasers in Manufacturing (LiM) is a scientific conference focusing on the latest trends in laser materials processing for industrial applications. LiM prides itself as a comprehensive international forum for researchers and experts in laser-based manufacturing. World of Photonics Congress meets biannually, uniting the “scientific elite” to gather information in the realm of photonics research. The event covers all aspects of research from application-based topics, to the latest applications in industry and medicine. World of Photonics Congress also offers conferences and practice-oriented application panels.

LIA shares in the World of Photonics Congress’s mission of providing laser professionals with valuable events that present and discuss innovative insights with the laser community. The new 90-minute session specifically focused on North American additive manufacturing bolstered the body of knowledge in industry research at the global LiM gathering.

“LIA was honored to collaborate with World of Photonics Congress on this year’s inaugural North American additive manufacturing event,” said Jim Naugle, LIA’s Marketing Director. “We are excited to add our insight and knowledge to the collective expertise found at LiM and are thrilled about this year’s robust attendance. Due to its success, we look forward to possibly expanding our role at future events.”

Attendees enjoyed the unique perspective on the success of North American AM regarding cost and increased efficiency. Keynote speaker David Ott of the Global Humanitarian Lab (GHL) discussed 3D printing’s impact on humanitarian efforts in the private, academic, and scientific sectors, while addressing communities affected by disasters globally. Author Rob Martinsen, CTO of nLight, presented breaking solutions in AM. Additional featured speakers included author William Herbert, Director of Corporate Development for Carpenter Technologies, and Yannick Lafue, Business Developer for Aeronautics Defense and Oil & Gas at IREPA LASER.

The World of Photonics Congress included sessions on macro processing, micro processing, additive manufacturing, as well as award ceremonies, lectures and specialty technology sessions.

For more information on upcoming LIA events and conferences, including ICALEO 2017 and LAM/LME 2018, visit https://www.lia.org/conferences.

About LIA

The Laser Institute of America (LIA) is the professional society for laser applications and safety serving the industrial, educational, medical, research and government communities throughout the world since 1968. http://www.lia.org, 13501 Ingenuity Drive, Ste 128, Orlando, FL 32826, +1.407.380.1553.