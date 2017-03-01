Adherence SCORE App The Adherence Cannabis Compliance Program for Regulatory Agencies streamlines and standardizes the compliance process, allowing regulators to focus on administration and public safety.

Adherence Compliance, the leading provider of cannabis compliance solutions to the marijuana industry, today unveiled its Cannabis Compliance Program for Regulatory Agencies. The regulatory agency program is the first of its kind in the legal medical marijuana industry to provide regulators with internal or outsourced compliance program options, as well as an app for inspections and centralized management.

“Up until now, most city, county and state regulators have had to create their programs from scratch and learn as they go. The Cannabis Compliance Program for Regulatory Agencies changes all of that,” said Steve Owens, CEO for Adherence Compliance. “With an app specifically designed with regulators in mind, every aspect of a jurisdictional compliance program can be done with an iPad on our secure, cloud-based compliance platform. For an industry that is expected to exceed $6-7 billion in sales in 2017, we feel this is a game changer and are thrilled to once again be the first to market to offer two compliance solutions that will drive greater efficiency and transparency for the marijuana regulatory process.”

For government agencies, Adherence’s Cannabis Compliance Program offers two options: in-sourced or outsourced compliance programs. For in-sourced programs, the regulatory agency utilizes the Adherence SCORE App and Adherence Training Services to quickly and efficiently implement its compliance monitoring program. The outsourced option provides Adherence Compliance inspectors to conduct compliance inspections at the licensed location on behalf of the regulatory agency. Both programs include detailed compliance data, trends and statistics.

Key agency benefits of the Cannabis Compliance Program for Regulatory Agencies include:



Out-of-the-box Compliance Libraries for Cities, Counties and States

Automatic regulatory code updates and search portal

Detailed compliance reports with scores to measure performance

Leading cannabis compliance app available on the Apple App Store

Evidentiary support with notes and photos per requirement

“The Adherence Cannabis Compliance Program for Regulatory Agencies streamlines and standardizes the compliance process, allowing regulators to focus on administration and public safety. By partnering with Amazon and Apple, Adherence has delivered a solution that is battle-tested, scalable and securely distributed. The interest and demand have been overwhelming, especially in California with over 500 city and county jurisdictions. Adherence offers marijuana compliance traceability and scoring in one convenient package.” said Owens.

To learn more visit https://adherence-corp.com/services/compliance-programs/government-regulator-program/ or call 720-616-3900 for a compliance program proposal today.