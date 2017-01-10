Rose Nierman, RDH Our mission is to assist dental practices with Cross-Coding from dental to medical insurance so that the patients can afford key treatments for Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Temporomandibular Disorders and the associated headaches, and certain oral surgeries.

Nierman Practice Management has fourteen Unlocking the Code to Medical Billing in Dentistry course dates - now scheduled for 2017. Nierman Practice educated over 1,000 dental professionals at their CE courses last year which also include dental sleep medicine and craniofacial pain seminars.

The renowned 1 ½ day Unlocking the Code Course teaches dental practices to incorporate medical billing protocols. Dentists frequently receive medical insurance reimbursement for a variety of procedures, including Dental Sleep Medicine sleep apnea appliances, TMJ disorder treatment, oral surgery cases, pre-surgical clearance exams, Cone Beam - CT scans (CBCT), panoramic x-rays and other services.

Medical billing in dentistry requires more than luck, the protocols involved to be successful include providing the proper documentation and narrative reports showing medical necessity, and the skills to effectively communicate with insurance companies.

Day One of the seminar covers procedures a dentist can bill medical billing processes, communicating with insurance for predeterminations, claims and appeals, ICD-10 and CPT codes for dentistry and dental-to-medical billing case examples.

Day Two includes hands-on exercises, more protocol and review, and a Q&A to ensure that the attendees receive all of the information they came to obtain. Attendees also have the option to receive interactive training on DentalWriter™ software during Day Two to help dental practices generate the narrative reports and claim forms needed to bill medical insurance.

“Our mission is to assist dental practices with Cross-Coding from dental to medical insurance so that the practices’ patients can afford key treatments for Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Temporomandibular Disorders and the associated headaches, and certain oral surgeries,” says Rose Nierman, founder and CEO of Nierman Practice Management and lecturer of the cross-coding series. “We’re excited to take our course to California and Florida as well as some major cities including Chicago, New York, and Atlanta. With this new schedule, we can help as many dental practices as possible with medical coding!”

The benefits of offering medical billing in a dental practice include increased case acceptance, additional revenue, and a way to differentiate their practice from others.

Their CE course schedule for medical billing in dentistry is available online.

Nierman Practice Management is a leader in educating dental practices on incorporating dental sleep medicine, craniofacial pain, and proper medical billing protocols in order to expand their practice.