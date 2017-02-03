MobilityWorks Names Eric Mansfield as President

Over the last decade, Eric has had an impressive track record of accomplishments.

MobilityWorks®, (aka WMK, LLC) today announced Eric Mansfield has been named President of the company, effective immediately. As President, Mr. Mansfield will have responsibility for all of MobilityWorks' consumer and commercial operations. He will report directly to MobilityWorks CEO and founder Bill Koeblitz.

Mansfield, 53, is a 10-year veteran of MobilityWorks and had previously been the Vice President of Operations. The company currently has 67 consumer van showrooms in 23 states and a Commercial Division that supplies custom modified vehicles to business clients in all 50 states.

Under Mansfield’s leadership, MobilityWorks strategically expanded its national footprint and portfolio of vehicle solutions designed to help people with disabilities be more independent and able to travel. His commitment helped drive solid topline growth and expanded the company’s leading market share position in vehicles sold and serviced. Mansfield also played an instrumental role in the recent acquisitions of Ride Away, Carolina Mobility, Better Life Mobility, and Advanced Mobility Systems of Texas, in forming what has become the country’s largest provider of wheelchair accessible vans.

“Over the last decade, Eric has had an impressive track record of accomplishments,” said Bill Koeblitz, Chief Executive Officer. “He has been key to developing our culture and to creating the systems and management team that consistently delivers on our promises to the clients and to our employees.”

“Eric’s wealth of experience has been a valuable asset to our accelerated growth. There isn’t anyone in the industry that’s better suited for this role,” commented Taylor Clark, President of TransitWorks and a principal with the company. TransitWorks is an independently operated manufacturing division dedicated to commercial applications and a select dealer network.

“I am excited and honored to take on this role and look forward to working with our entire staff to deliver on our vision and core values,” said Mansfield. “The most important thing we can do is provide the best experience we can for all of our clients.”

Concurrent to Mansfield’s appointment, the company also announced a new organizational structure and changes to several senior leadership positions that will help to align its rapidly growing sales staff with current demands in the market.

About Eric Mansfield

Eric H. Mansfield has been working in the mobility industry for more than 14 years. Prior to joining MobilityWorks, he was the National Sales Manager for Vantage Mobility International (VMI), a leading vehicle conversion manufacturer of accessible minivans. At VMI, he was responsible for all dealer sales throughout the country.

Before joining VMI, Eric spent 16 years working for Alpha Enterprises, where he held the positions of General Manager and Director of New Product Development. Alpha was at the time the largest manufacturer of video cases in the world.

Eric currently serves on the National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA) Board of Directors as Representative at Large. He has also served on the Board of the Association for Driver Rehabilitation Specialists (ADED), the BraunAbility Advisory Council, the VMI Dealer Council, as well as various other committees throughout his career. Mr. Mansfield attended the University of Akron.

About MobilityWorks

MobilityWorks (aka WMK, LLC) is a Cleveland, Ohio-based Inc. 500 company that employs specially trained Certified Mobility Consultants to work closely with its clients to understand their specific transportation needs in finding the right vehicle solution. Founded in 1997 with one location, MobilityWorks has been recognized on the Inc. 500|5000 list of Inc. Magazine's fastest growing privately held companies for the past ten years. MobilityWorks Commercial is the largest provider of commercial wheelchair vans in the country. TransitWorks, located in Akron Ohio, is the manufacturing division of WMK, LLC and is Ford Motor Company's largest mobility upfitter. The combined companies (of MobilityWorks and TransitWorks) employs over 900 full-time staff. Learn more about MobilityWorks at https://www.mobilityworks.com.