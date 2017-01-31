Keep Cookies Crunchy with the New 'Moisture in Cookies' Expert Package

Moisture Control Points in Cookie Manufacturing Get started quickly with METTLER TOELDO's collection of drying methods for 20 of the most common food ingredients and products.

Reliable moisture control in cookie production promotes quality, preserves profits and boosts operational efficiency.

METTLER TOLEDO halogen moisture analyzers perform the same analysis as the drying oven reference method (ICC Method 110/1 and AACC Method 44-1.02). However, moisture analyzers typically require less than 10 minutes compared to 2-4 hours with the drying oven. This time gain improves the manufacturer's ability to accurately control the moisture content throughout the baking process, with a positive impact on quality of crispness and consistency, as well as profits.

Learn how leading cookie manufacturers keep their cookies and profits crunchy

In this free, downloadable Expert Package, users will find:



Case Study: 'Cookie Quality: A Recipe for Success'. Learn how a cookie manufacturing giant applies moisture analysis to ensure consistent quality, promote operational efficiency, and improve profits.

Application Note: 'Measuring Moisture in Cookies'. This document demonstrates how METTLER TOLEDO halogen moisture analyzers advance productivity by delivering fast and precise moisture results.

halogen moisture analyzers can help produce delectable cookies that keep customers happy and demand high

