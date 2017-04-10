Niamh Cronin “Our launch is a very exciting time for the brand and The Spirit Sisters Academy. Everything we do has been carefully developed with women in business in mind. I’m proud that what makes us stand out is the bridge between the spiritual and business worlds"

With a far-reaching vision to enable the empowerment of women in key leadership positions and female entrepreneurs or fempreneurs in particular, The Spirit Sisters Academy has been custom designed to awaken a desire within women to live and lead in alignment with their purpose so that they can then go on to successfully create more success and impact in a variety of businesses. The popularity of Niamh Cronin’s sold out live events, workshops, masterminds, and mentoring programs has been a catalyst for this new phase of impressive growth in the brand.

“Our launch is a very exciting time for the brand and The Spirit Sisters Academy. Everything we do has been carefully developed with women in business in mind. I’m proud that what makes us stand out is the bridge between the spiritual and esoteric worlds and business environments,” expressed, Niamh Cronin, Founder, The Spirit Sisters Academy. “I love to infuse my expertise in the important areas of transformation, business, sales, and marketing. This helps women to tap into a deep inner wisdom and the energetics all around them so they can truly become a bridge for leading other people to step into themselves at a deeper level. I want women to connect to their purpose and yield greater results in their lives and businesses in the process.”

Niamh Cronin built a solid reputation in her career as a former Sales Manager for a FORTUNE 500 giant. She is a respected business expert and has been featured on T.V. news in Australia. She also Co-Founded The Gateway Event and The Gathering with her partner Jeffrey Slayter. Now, her loyal client base of leading female executives who earn in excess of 6 figure salaries and seek professional guidance and support are chiefly located across the 3 continents of Oceania, North America, and Europe.

Niamh Cronin is the force behind the international Niamh Cronin personal brand and The Spirit Sisters Academy. Her systems and methods enable the perfect infusion of high-level business expertise honed at a FORTUNE 500 for successful female entrepreneurs. As a gateway for accomplished women to step into themselves and yield greater results, Niamh Cronin utilizes her advanced skills in business, sales, and marketing as powerful transformation mechanisms. We are proud to donate 5% from our programs to the Future Dreamers non-profit organization. Today, discover a perfect route to greater alignment and purpose in your life and career by visiting: http://www.niamhcronin.com/

