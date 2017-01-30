Dr. Mayoor Patel, DDS, MS and Rose Nierman, RDH Nierman Practice Mgmt hosted the ABC: Airway, Bruxism, and Craniofacial Pain seminar and CrossCoding: Unlocking the Code to Medical Billing in Dentistry seminar in Jupiter, FL.

Dr. Mayoor Patel, DDS, MS taught the ABC: Airway, Bruxism, and Craniofacial Pain seminar, a 16 CE credit course jointly provided by the SCOPE Institute for Sleep Apnea and Craniofacial Pain, on the relationship between sleep apnea, bruxism, and craniofacial pain.

In addition, the CrossCoding: Unlocking the Code to Medical Billing in Dentistry course was taught by cross-coding pioneer and Nierman Practice Mgmt CEO Rose Nierman, RDH.

Enrolled were 51 dental professionals between the 2 dental CE courses.

Also in attendance were several supporting sponsors and exhibitors, including Platinum Sponsor True Function Laboratory, Silver Sponsor Kettenbach LP., and exhibitors: Progressive Dental and Airway Management.

During the ABC: Airway, Bruxism, and Craniofacial Pain dental seminar, Dr. Mayoor Patel discusses the relationship between sleep apnea, craniofacial pain, and bruxism. With clenching or grinding of one’s teeth being a symptom of pain, or a response to lack of oxygen at night, this course demonstrates how to implement a screening process to help identify bruxism as a sign of TMJ/craniofacial pain and sleep disordered breathing, and manage their disorders.

The Cross Coding seminar led by Ms. Nierman teaches dental practices how to get paid by medical insurance from start-to-finish.

Medical insurance reimbursement is essential for dental practices involved in sleep apnea appliances, TMJ therapy, oral surgeries, and other procedures that can be considered medically necessary. The benefits of offering medical billing in a dental practice include increased case acceptance, additional revenue, and a way to differentiate their practice from others. Ms. Nierman’s seminar teaches the proper protocols, codes, and communication needed to successfully bill medical insurance in dentistry.

These 2 courses kicked off Nierman Practice Management’s CE program for the year, which includes many additional scheduled dates and locations.

About Nierman Practice Management:

The industry leader in dental-to-medical billing solutions, Nierman Practice Management helps dentists expand their services and receive reimbursement by medical insurance for dental sleep medicine (sleep apnea) and TMD treatment.