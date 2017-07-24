Theresa O'Keefe-Klein

Haute Residence welcomes Theresa O’Keefe-Klein to its invite-only network of real estate agents, where she is the exclusive broker for Aspen, Colorado.

O’Keefe-Klein moved to Aspen over 25 years ago, after falling in love with the Roaring Fork Valley while on vacation. Today, she is full-service broker, skilled at sales and rentals alike.

With 25 years in the luxury rental business, Theresa helps to create that special vacation experience for her clients in Aspen/Snowmass. Her professional demeanor and respect for client privacy allow her to focus on every detail of their stay – from wheels up to wheels down, and everything in between, be it obtaining lift tickets, or hiring staff. Everything runs smoothly with Theresa at the helm, making the whole trip a true vacation.

With a following of many return guests, Theresa has a close connection to her clients. “I have watched clients’ children grow up, and become parents themselves”, said Theresa. “Vacations in Aspen are special memories for families and I am so happy to be a part of them.”

Born and raised in Ohio, Theresa attended Kent State University before moving to Texas. In Dallas, she worked for the Dallas Morning News and then went on to become a corporate account manager for Sprint. Today, Theresa enjoys pilates, hiking with her dog Mya, cooking with her husband John and any visit she gets from her son in the Navy.

