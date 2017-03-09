Parascript to Exhibit at NCoBC Conference 2017

Parascript will be demonstrating AccuDetect CAD for Mammography at NCoBC Conference 2017

Parascript, the leader in interpreting meaningful, contextual data from image and document-based information, will exhibit at the National Consortium of Breast Centers (NCoBC) 27th Conference, March 11-17, 2017, in Paris, Las Vegas. Visit Booth 609 to meet the Parascript team in-person, get a demo of AccuDetect® Computer-Aided Detection (CAD) for Mammography and enjoy giveaways.

Established in 1985, the National Consortium of Breast Centers is a highly respected interdisciplinary organization created to ensure quality patient-care at breast centers through education, certification and interdisciplinary communication. The consortium is dedicated to improving the outcomes of breast care patients and assisting healthcare providers. In its 27th year, the conference brings together breast health professionals, technology experts and equipment specialists as well as drug and service providers to demonstrate the latest technology and breast care options available.

At NCoBC, Parascript will demonstrate AccuDetect CAD, which uses multiple independent cancer detection algorithms and a unique patented voting methodology to combine its findings. Comparing the results of the multiple image recognition processes allows for improved sensitivity and reduced false-positive rates resulting in precise CAD markings for areas of interest.

Hospitals throughout the country have commented on AccuDetect’s rapid processing capabilities. AccuDetect CAD processes images significantly faster than the top competition with a processing time of just 11 seconds per image, and 45 seconds per 4-view study. The average CAD system takes 30 seconds or more to process a single image.

AccuDetect CAD also supports early, more accurate detection, delivering high performance on dense and extremely dense breasts, according to a clinical study reported in Clinical Imaging (M. Lobbes et al., Clinical Imaging 37 (2013) 283-288). Parascript has been receiving positive feedback on AccuDetect CAD from centers such as the Ashley County Medical Center (ACMC). “Having Parascript software sets us apart from what is going on around us. It lets people know that we are serious about taking care of their health and taking care of their families,” said Ronnie Dillion, Director of Radiology at ACMC.

Gina Dailey, Director of Medical Sales at Parascript, will be available at NCoBC to field questions and provide demos of AccuDetect CAD. “One topic that is sure to be discussed at NCoBC is dense breast tissue since it’s been associated with a higher risk of developing breast cancer and can make it harder to detect cancer on conventional mammograms. We look forward to addressing how to deliver high performance results on dense and extremely dense tissue."

About Parascript, LLC

Parascript automates the interpretation of meaningful, contextual data from image and document-based information. Parascript® AccuDetect® Computer-Aided Detection (CAD) software helps radiologists read digital mammograms. Using several complementary algorithms and a patented voting method to achieve high sensitivity and low false-positive rates, AccuDetect identifies areas suspicious for breast cancer for further review. AccuDetect improves the performance of radiologists in discriminating between malignant and nonmalignant cases. Visit Parascript Medical Imaging.