ProviDyn®, a provider of IT support, strategy and services for small and medium-sized businesses and nonprofits, recently participated in the third annual Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) Walk for the Animals, held Sunday, October 15, 2017. For the 5K fundraiser, the ProviDyn team was one of the “Top Teams,” ranking in the top 10 among fundraisers.

“ProviDyn enjoys showing its support for our home city and state—and for such a respected, proactive organization as the Atlanta Humane Society,” said Davidson. “For more than a century, they have worked to end pet homelessness and overpopulation in the southeastern United States.”

This year represents ProviDyn’s third time participating in the walk, which has become one of AHS’ largest fundraising events. This year, thousands of animal lovers, with and without their pets, descended on Atlantic Station to walk for a worthy cause. All net proceeds from the event support AHS services, which in 2016 helped 30,000 animals—the most in AHS’ 143-year history. Vital services the walk supports include animal placement, education, rescue and wellness, including these yearly accomplishments:



Placing more than 10,000 animals into new homes

Performing more than 13,000 low-cost spay/neuter surgeries

Working with local animal control agencies to rescue animals in immediate danger

Providing humane education programming to children, teens and adults

“The Atlanta community has been responsible for our success, and we are always looking for opportunities to give back to the organizations that support it,” said Davidson. “The AHS walk affords us the perfect opportunity to do that, while helping our furry friends, as well.”

About ProviDyn

ProviDyn, an award-winning provider of technology expertise, services and support to help small and mid-sized organizations sustain growth and strengthen performance. Backed by technology experts, ProviDyn helps organizations gain the full benefits of existing technology, make strategic investments in implementing new technology and maintain an infrastructure that is secure, reliable and flexible. ProviDyn offers managed services, mobile computing, IT strategy, virtualization, cloud computing, business continuity, network security and IP telephony. ProviDyn has been honored with listing in the Channel Company’s CRN® 2017 Fast Growth 150, Inc. 5000, Penton Technology’s MSPmentor 501 and MSPmentor North America 200. To learn more about how ProviDyn is driving business through technology and helping companies reduce costs, improve efficiency and maximize productivity, visit http://www.providyn.com.

About The Atlanta Humane Society

The Atlanta Humane Society is one of the oldest private charitable organization in Atlanta, founded in 1873. It is our mission to prevent neglect, abuse, cruelty and exploitation of animals and to assure that their interests and well-being are fully, effectively and humanely protected by an aware and caring society. AHS is committed to finding homes for all adoptable pets, placing approximately 10,000 animals into forever homes each year. For more information, please visit atlantahumane.org.